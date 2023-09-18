If you've ever screamed in frustration while trying to file for unemployment insurance benefits from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry's website, this week's announcement of a new interface is good news.

On Thursday, state officials announced that they've revamped the old, unwieldy system and will launch it in a couple weeks.

The headaches caused by the existing interface are no secret: Even the state's website acknowledges that "Montana is modernizing its Unemployment Insurance Systems."

There will be a period of a few days when the whole system goes dark so that the change can happen.

All unemployment insurance services including the Claims Processing Phone Center phone line will be unavailable from Thursday, September 28, after 5 p.m. until Monday, October 2, by 8 a.m..

"After months of development, Montana Unemployment Insurance will be launching a brand-new UI system for claimants," the state's press release said. "This new system will provide a modern, intuitive user experience, with new features to help claimants, more reliability, and less system down time. The system will go live October 2, 2023."

When someone is laid off or furloughed in Montana, they've had to go through a labyrinthine system to get the money they're eligible for.

Now, the state says the "look and navigation" of the new unemployment insurance Claimant Center will be different, but none of the requirements for unemployment eligibility are changing.

All existing account information will be transferred over to the new benefits system.

Anyone with an existing MontanaWorks account can still use that email address to log into the new benefit system.

A request for comment from Montana Department of Labor and Industry commissioner Sarah Swanson was not returned by press time on Monday.