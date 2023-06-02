Jessica Weltman, who worked as director of the Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action at the University of Montana from 2014 through 2016, writes a message on a register book at a memorial celebrating the life and work of the late Commissioner of Higher Education Sheila Stearns on Friday at the University Center Ballroom. Stearns, who passed away on May 23, 2023, was honored and remembered by family, friends and colleagues at a public celebration on Friday. She served a 9-year term as the Commissioner of Higher Education from September 2003 through December 2011 and represented Montana’s system on the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education. In 2012 the Montana Board of Regents gave Stearns the title of Commissioner Emerita. Stearns also served as Vice President and acting President of the University of Montana, Provost of then-Western Montana College of the University of Montana, President of Wayne State College in Nebraska and acting Chancellor of Montana State University Billings.