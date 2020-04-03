Montana University System cancels graduations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Montana University System canceled all spring graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns, and left it up to campuses to decide what to do instead for graduates.

In a Wednesday email to campus leaders, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said he was asking all campuses to cancel spring 2020 in-person commencement ceremonies for the safety of students and their families.

“Commencement is a ritual — a celebration of achievement and of the hope and opportunities that lie ahead. It is a canvas on which lifelong memories are painted. But as we know all too well, this spring is different,” Christian wrote. “The safety of our graduates, their families and the communities surrounding our campuses supersedes our desire to mark this important milestone in person.”

In the email, Christian said he was leaving it to each campus to decide the best way to replace the spring ceremony, whether it was by postponing it or by choosing to “leverage new technologies.”