Montana University System hears from public on proposed campus gun policy

Commenters ranged from faculty and staff across the Montana University System’s campuses, to students, parents and community members who all identified as being potentially impacted by the draft policy. Each was granted 90 seconds to speak on the issue.

HB 102 allows students on Montana’s college campuses who meet safety certification to carry concealed firearms without a permit by removing the Board of Regents’ ability to enforce restrictions for guns carried on campuses.

The law was effective immediately across the state when Gianforte signed it, but the bill takes effect on June 1 for college campuses.

Students like Lindy Kolb, who works in residence life at Montana State University, said she was opposed to the implementation of the draft policy because she has been in a number of situations where she felt intimidated or threatened by residents and spoke of how her residents legally holding a firearm could affect her.

“Guns are tools, but so are hot plates, and we don’t allow those in the residence halls for safety reasons,” Kolb said.

Among those who spoke in favor of the draft policy, some cited an individual’s Second Amendment rights, while others argued it won’t prevent criminals from continuing to bring firearms to areas they are not allowed.