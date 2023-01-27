Montana VA hosting health care open house in Missoula

The Montana VA Health Care System is hosting an open house in Missoula to allow Montana veterans and their families to enroll in VA health care.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic, officials will be on hand to help enroll veterans in benefits, according to a press release.

Information on eligibility and enrollment, women's health, whole health, caregiver support and the Veterans Benefits Administration will be available. Veterans can also get a toxic exposure screening, the release said.

"The Montana VA has one, single-minded focus — Veterans,” said Montana VA Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman in the release. “We are here for our Veterans and their families. On the anniversary of our new clinic in Missoula, we are opening our doors and inviting Veterans to see the beautiful state of the art facility and learn more about the high-quality health care services that we provide."

Veterans can connect to their VA health care records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal (myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/how-to-use-mhv). Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website (va.gov/montana-health-care) and Facebook page (facebook.com/VAMontana).