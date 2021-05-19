Montana VA vaccinates 10,000th veteran

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each week the Montana VA hosts a town-hall style question and answer session regarding the vaccine, said Tiny Hudson, VA clinic manager for Missoula, Kalispell, Cut Bank and Hamilton. Misinformation has been a constant fight.

The logistics behind providing vaccines and getting them to the right places has also been a challenge. At the beginning of vaccination efforts, vials were coming from just three places — Billings, Fort Harrison and Miles City.

"Once we found out how much we were going to have, we could open up the schedule to start scheduling visits, but we had to find out how much vaccine was available to us," Hudson said. "Then we had to make sure we had both the first and second dose."

The VA has made thousands of phone calls to try to schedule appointments for veterans, starting with the state's oldest population.

During an initial push to fill a clinic in Kalispell, they made more than 1,000 calls to veterans to find 400 who wanted to schedule a vaccine appointment, Hudson said.

To reach 10,000 in the state was no small effort. In some cases, vaccine actually had to be flown out to more remote and rural areas.