Montana law enforcement is continuing a multistate investigation into a 50-person fight reported in Kalispell last weekend.

On Saturday, a brawl broke out at the Majestic Valley Arena. Investigators determined some attendees were linked to the Pagan's Motorcycle Club and Warlords Motorcycle Club from chapters located in Washington state.

On Wednesday, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said detectives, the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center and Washington state officials are gathering evidence to send to the Flathead County's Attorney's office.

Prosecutors will review evidence and determine what, if any, charges are filed.

Two people sustained serious injuries from the fight, and one woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting one of the injured individuals. Several suspects left the scene before authorities arrived, the sheriff's office reported.

Heino said officials have two or three suspects right now with confirmed ties to outlaw motorcycle clubs.

The Pagan's have a documented history of initiating violence across the U.S.

On Feb. 3 of this year, the leader of the Pagan's club was sentenced to 900 months in prison on federal drug trafficking, firearm and money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website.

In 2021, two Pagan's members were indicted in New Jersey for allegedly shooting at members of Hells Angels, a rival biker gang known to frequent Montana.