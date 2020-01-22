POLSON — This town’s baseball fields host hundreds of young players every year, but Parks and Recreation director Pat Nowlen acknowledged the fields could use some work.
“The facility needs some upgrades,” he said, standing in Polson’s O’Malley Park on Wednesday. “We've got some issues with the asphalt, the parking lot, drainage, field drainage, lighting ... so there's definitely some upgrades and some improvements that we could do to this facility, and we would definitely love to have the support of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.”
Since 1964, the Land and Water Conservation Fund has used offshore oil and gas lease revenue to fund a wide range of improvements to public land and outdoor recreation infrastructure. While $900 million is deposited into a Treasury account for this purpose each year, Congress has only appropriated all of those funds for conservation purposes once in the program’s history.
A bill currently before the Senate and co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, would make funding for the program permanent, and advocacy groups in Montana are pushing for its passage. On Wednesday, the Montana Wilderness Association led a tour of Polson spots that have benefited from the program.
From 1964 to 2011, Montana received more than $600 million from this program. Over roughly the same period, sites in Missoula County received $3.5 million from this program, while sites in Lake County received more than $1.5 million in funds — including $34,800 for improvements to O’Malley Park’s baseball diamonds in the 2000s. Now, though, the fields and grandstands are showing their age, and the City of Polson’s parks have a long list of other maintenance needs and expansion priorities.
“There's a lot of projects that are way down our list at this point,” said Parks foreman Walter Eggebrecht.
Nowlen said that in the time he’s headed Polson’s Parks and Recreation department, the city has only applied for fund money once — unsuccessfully — to rehabilitate the local golf course’s irrigation system. But he said an increase in funding could help the city make headway on its backlog.
You have free articles remaining.
“If we know that there's more money available, then the projects that we are trying to go for might be greater in stature, might (be) more significant in impact, and it would change our long-range planning goals significantly,” he said.
“Timeframes for everything would step up, the skate park expansion would be a big one, the pickleball court ... We would probably need to increase a couple of positions on staff to get the planning done, and we would budget for more money for grant writing to get it. It would just impact all the way down the line if we knew that that funding was coming.”
Jacob Foster, public lands field organizer for the Montana Wilderness Association, expects demand for these funds to increase as facilities age. “There’s continued need for improvement, and so a lot of these communities that have applied for grants because this fund has been available since ‘64 are reapplying for upgrade and improvement grants.”
Outside funding is especially crucial in a town like Polson, Nowlen said, whose relatively small tax base supports an annual parks budget under $300,000, but whose summer crush of tourists puts a strain on services — and expects high-quality recreation.
“It's an amazing place, and I'm just so thankful for all the tourism we get,” said Wendi Arnold. She and her husband Joe own Flathead Lake Cheese, perched just uphill from Salish Point, a lakeside park built in part with Land and Water Conservation Fund money.
During the summer months, Arnold gets customers coming in from the park, and estimates that 60 percent to 75 percent of her business comes from tourism. Many of those visitors, she said, take a keen interest in the area’s recreational sites. “I'm always asked, ‘OK where is the best place to camp? Where is the boat launch?’”