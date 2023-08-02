Missoulians awoke Monday to a scene reminiscent of last September, when for a couple weeks smoke from around the West choked the air and turned the sun red.

Except this time it was only late July, with two months of fire season left. And this time, the smoke came primarily from a swath of fires burning locally in western Montana and Idaho, one of which burned in Libby's notorious Asbestos Forest. Another closed the main fork of the Salmon River. Many of those fires were sparked by lightning as storms passed over northwest Montana Sunday. And at least five more fires were discovered in western Montana on Tuesday.

Some quickly exploded to hundreds or, in some cases, thousands of acres within a few hours. Meanwhile, Sunday's 20-acre fire in a Lolo residential area smoked out Lolo as it burned through mobile homes, campers, sheds and vehicles. According to fire investigators, it was human-caused, but an accident.

Other fires that started before Sunday saw significant growth, powered by the same winds and dry conditions that provided conditions ripe for the new starts. Those included Seeley's Colt fire, Arlee's Big Knife fire, Hamilton's Bowles Creek fire, and the Hayden and Elkhorn fires south and west of Salmon, Idaho, respectively.

One fire that didn't see much growth but prompted a particularly aggressive response was the Tub Gulch fire just northeast of Libby. The fire, which ignited Sunday, was only about 2 acres as of Wednesday — but it was burning in the so-called Asbestos Forest around the former Libby vermiculite mine, known as Operable Unit 3 of the Libby Asbestos Superfund Site. The forest is laden with deadly asbestos — in the soil, in the duff, even in the trees — left there by the same mining operations that killed hundreds and sickened thousands in Libby.

As of Tuesday night, according to the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency, the fire had been fully contained by the 20-or-so firefighters trained to work in OU3, who wear special respirators and must undergo a multi-hour decontamination process after each day's work. Firefighters were continuing to address hot spots within the perimeter. The Lincoln County Asbestos Resource Program set up air monitoring stations in Libby and the surrounding area, but results of asbestos concentrations will take a few days to process, the agency stated.

A 2012 study suggested that an average of 90% of the asbestos in the toxic forest would remain behind in ash if the forest were to burn, meaning that only about 10% would be carried elsewhere in smoke. But no amount of asbestos exposure is safe for humans. And some of the few specialized firefighters trained and equipped to fight fire in the Asbestos Forest worry that the laboratory tests used in the study underestimate the amount of asbestos that could be spread by an intensely burning wildfire — the type becoming more common as drought and hot temperatures intensify across the region over time.

"The amount of organic material, period, that’s liberated from a large fire is extraordinary," Don Whittemore, incident commander on a previous 71-acre fire just outside OU3, told Columbia Insight in 2021. "Now, throw into that a cancer-causing material. To me, that’s really, really scary."

Meanwhile, south of Libby along Highway 2 just west of Loon Lake, the Gravel Pit fire Tuesday scorched 50 acres near where Silver Butte Road meets the highway.

Farther east on Highway 2, over on the Rocky Mountain Front south of Glacier National Park, the Sidney fire burned an estimated 30 acres of timber along the South Fork Two Medicine River. The fire, discovered Tuesday, was burning about 7 miles southeast of Summit and Highway 2.

Triple L fire

Other fires in less infamous places than the Asbestos Forest caused more immediate damage. Missoula Rural Fire Chief Chris Newman said that Sunday's Triple L fire near the 12000 block of Triple L Lane in Lolo burned one mobile home and damaged another. Four shops and garages were lost, along with 12 outbuildings and sheds and 11 vehicles (including RVs) that were totaled or damaged by the fire.

The Missoula City Fire Department, Florence Rural Fire District, East Missoula Rural Fire District, U.S. Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation deployed resources to help battle the Triple L fire. A Neptune BAe-146 large air tanker made several retardant drops along the northeast side of the fire while helicopters ferried buckets of water to the open flames between Triple L Lane and Austin Drive, between Mormon Creek Drive and Highway 12.

The fire was contained a few hours later. It burned about 20 acres. Three people were treated for smoke inhalation and a firefighter injured his knee on scene, according to a news release. An evacuation order was issued and subsequently lifted by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office for residents in close proximity to the burn.

Heavy wind on Sunday evening affected the fire’s movement and severity, Newman said. He said the cause of the fire was unknown as of Monday afternoon, but rural fire officials and Forest Service agents were investigating the cause.

Flathead fires

Also Sunday, three new fires on the Flathead Reservation started and went big, powered by strong winds. The Communication Butte fire north of Dixon burned 1,423 acres of timber and grass and was 30% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. It jumped the Flathead River late Monday night into Tuesday. The National Bison Range was temporarily closed because of the fire but reopened Monday.

Farther north, the Middle Ridge fire between Hot Springs on the west and Ronan on the east exploded to about 13,000 acres and was 20% contained on Wednesday morning after starting Sunday. The fire was most active on its north side, and the south end had been secured around Little Bitterroot Road, according to the Division of Fire.

To the northwest of Middle Ridge, the Niarada fire had burned more than 8,400 acres about 11 miles west of Elmo by Wednesday morning and was 0% contained, according to the Division of Fire. That fire, which also started Sunday, closed Highway 28 as it ran primarily northeast, toward last year's Elmo fire burn scar. The highway was open with speed restrictions and possible intermittent stops on Wednesday. Immediately west of that fire and the highway, the Mill Pocket fire had burned about 2,000 acres and was 80% contained.

The Big Knife fire southeast of Arlee exploded Sunday from around 700 acres to what officials estimated that night to be about 3,000 acres. The extreme burning sent a massive plume of smoke skyward that loomed over Missoula, 22 miles to the south. A Division of Fire update Tuesday reduced the fire's size to about 2,000 acres. More than 100 personnel were working the fire. A containment line on the blaze's western side, nearest private property, was "holding well." A national-level Complex Incident Management Team was set to take command of the fire Wednesday, the Division of Fire stated.

Swan and Mission fires

Mountains east of the Flathead were also hard-hit by weekend fire starts, and another on Tuesday. The Ridge fire just southeast of Martin City had burned 50 acres just north of the South Fork of the Flathead River by Tuesday morning.

The Kah Mountain and Sullivan fires, located near Branch Creek and Sullivan Creek on the east slope of the Swan Range between the southern ends of Swan Lake and Hungry Horse Reservoir, burned 521 and 160 acres respectively by Wednesday morning. The Bruce fire, burning just southeast of those two fires and in the upper Stony Creek drainage, torched 791 acres by Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, those three fires and the 0.25-acre Con Kelly fire nearby had been combined into the Tin Soldier Incident, at a total 1,472 acres. The three larger fires were 0% contained.

The Woodward Incident, burning on the east side of the Missions just east of Finley Point, burned just over 7 acres just west of the intersection of Fatty Creek Road and Highway 83. On Tuesday, the Holmes Creek fire was discovered burning high in the Missions directly east of Polson. As of Wednesday morning, the fire was an estimated 36 acres with no containment.

Colt fire

The Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake had burned 6,860 acres and was 19% contained by Tuesday morning, with 630 personnel working the fire. The fire has exhibited "prolific spotting," according to fire managers from Northern Rockies Team 1, a CIMT, but relatively mild winds prevented more extreme burning. Firefighters are working to hold the fire west of Forest Road 646 — stopping it short of Rainy Lake and Lake Alva — north of the West Fork Clearwater River and south of Forest Road 906, so it doesn't reach Lindbergh Lake. The fire's eastern edge, roughly paralleling Highway 83 from Summit Lake on the north to the north end of Lake Alva on the south, is contained, fire managers stated Wednesday.

Bowles Creek fire

The Bowles Creek fire east of Hamilton and south of Skalkaho Pass, just east of Skalkaho Rye Road, was 3,213 acres Wednesday and 3% contained, burning around old burn scars and in a wilderness study area. Crews totaling 228 personnel Tuesday were continuing to build containment lines around the blaze.

Cardwell

A new fire atop Doherty Mountain — immediately north of Interstate 90 as it traverses the Cardwell Hill between Whitehall and Three Forks — prompted a massive aerial firefighting response Tuesday afternoon. A DC-10 very-large air tanker (VLAT), one of only four in the nation, and five large air tankers (LATs) responded along with multiple helicopters as the fire quickly grew to more than 100 acres, burning in timber on the northeast end of the mountain. By Wednesday morning, ground crews and helicopters were working to contain the Doherty fire, which was much less active at that time.

Rogers Pass

Also Tuesday afternoon, a new fire atop Rogers Pass quickly grew to an estimated 60 acres just north of Highway 200 and the Continental Divide Trail, the latter of which has been closed from Flesher Pass to Rogers Pass.

Idaho fires

The Elkhorn fire west of Salmon, and about 40 miles east of Riggins, Idaho, had burned 23,940 acres on both sides of the main Salmon River by Wednesday morning, between where the Middle Fork and South Fork flow into the river. Officials closed the main Salmon River from Corn Creek to Vinegar Creek through at least Wednesday. The fire's cause was under investigation, and a CIMT had been requested to oversee firefighting efforts.

South of Salmon and east of Challis, Idaho, the Hayden fire was 21,977 acres Wednesday morning with firefighting objectives at 47% completion and 701 personnel working the fire under Great Basin Team 7, a CIMT. Completion percentage is different from containment. Completion percentage reflects the amount of overall firefighting objectives that have been completed, which could include containment lines, back-burning operations, direct suppression and other activities.

Air quality