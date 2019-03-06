Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s plan to delist gray wolves throughout the Lower 48 states won’t change much in Montana, where they’ve been under state management for eight years.
But the move, which must still go through public comment, will likely rattle predator management for other species like grizzly bears protected by the Endangered Species Act. Bernhardt announced his decision at the North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference in Denver on Wednesday. Here's what it means to Montana:
Does the proposal affect Montana wolves? Not in any practical manner. In 2011, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, and Sen. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, inserted a rider to a defense appropriations bill that removed Endangered Species Act (ESA) protections from gray wolves in Montana and Idaho and prevented judicial review of the provision. It was considered the first time Congress had directly intervened in a delisting decision.
Wolves were nearly eliminated from the Rocky Mountain West through hunting, trapping and poisoning in the early 1900s. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reintroduced wolves in and around Yellowstone National Park in 1995 and 1996. By 2011, about 1,700 wolves roamed the tri-state area of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming.
Montana and Idaho state officials had reached a settlement in 2009 with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to hand wolf management over to the states, but a federal judge rejected the deal. The congressional rider reinstated the 2009 delisting rule for the three states, but did not affect wolf populations elsewhere in the nation.
Wyoming wolves were handed over to state management in 2017 after a federal appeals court decision removed them from ESA protection. All three states now have wolf hunting seasons, and Wyoming allows killing wolves at any time in most of the state except a trophy game management area in the northwest corner around Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
Gray wolves from the Rocky Mountains have since established territories and packs in Washington, Oregon and California. They are considered separate from the wolves in the Great Lakes states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Legal questions about delisting the Western Great Lakes wolf population form a major part of the debate for delisting grizzly bears in the northern Rockies. If the wolves get delisted, will that affect the grizzly’s legal status?
Probably not. In 2017, the federal government lost its attempt to delist Western Great Lakes wolves because it failed to show how removing ESA protections from one distinct population segment of wolves might affect others. Opponents of delisting grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem pounced on the argument, saying the government also failed to show how delisting those bears would affect other recovery populations in the Northern Continental Divide, Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk ecosystems.
Bernhardt’s proposal would remove gray wolves from Endangered Species Act protection throughout the Lower 48 states, except for a distinct population segment along the southwest Mexican border. But that doesn’t change the legal question about how the Fish and Wildlife Service uses distinct population segments. In his 2018 grizzly ruling, U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Missoula told the service it could not “Balkanize” smaller populations of threatened species without first showing how delisting more successful areas would affect them.
Is this the first time the Fish and Wildlife Service has tried to delist all continental U.S. gray wolves? No. The Fish and Wildlife Service declared the gray wolf an endangered species in 1975 throughout its historical range in the Lower 48 states. It reduced that status to “threatened” in 2003 but returned wolves to endangered by court order in 2006.
The service published a delisting rule for gray wolves in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming in 2008 during the George W. Bush administration, but was blocked in court. Just before leaving office in January 2009, Bush attempted to reinstate the delisting for Montana and Idaho wolves. Incoming President Barack Obama at first blocked the order, but then allowed it to go forward in March.
U.S. District Judge Don Molloy in Missoula overturned the Obama delisting in 2010, ruling that delisting in just Montana and Idaho was a “political solution” that didn’t meet the biological requirements of wolf recovery. The Tester-Simpson rider in 2011 reinstated the 2009 delisting, which has remained law in Montana and Idaho. Wyoming got its state wolf management plan federally approved in 2012.
The Fish and Wildlife Service proposed delisting gray wolves throughout the Lower 48 states except for Arizona and New Mexico in 2013. But the service’s peer review of the rule found it failed to represent the best available science of wolf recovery. About 5,000 wolves now live in the continental United States.
What’s the wolf management situation in Montana?
The Legislature has a number of bills changing wolf hunting practices this session, many proposed by Rep. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls. His HB 279 to reimburse wolf trapper expenses has passed the House and awaits action in the Senate. HB 407, which would lower the cost of wolf hunting licenses, appears likely to pass the House. Brown’s bill allowing nighttime hunting of wolves was tabled on Feb. 28. Brown also offered a bill to reduce setbacks for wolf traps near roads and trails, which missed the transmittal deadline last Saturday.
Sen. Mike Philips, D-Bozeman, failed to pass a bill prohibiting hunting and trapping wolves near Yellowstone National Park in the wake of the shooting of a Lamar Valley wolf popular with tourists. His SJ7 to study the value and costs of wolves and grizzlies awaits committee action.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks removed the quota limits for wolf hunting in 2016 for most of the state, although it kept limits in place for districts around Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. In 2017, the latest statistics available, Montana hunters and trappers killed 254 wolves statewide. More than 17,000 people bought wolf licenses, bringing in $380,261.