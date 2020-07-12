Montana woman promotes face shields and human connection

Before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Montana, Eliza Kragh could communicate and connect well with almost anyone. Now, with more and more people covering their faces behind masks, the woman with extensive hearing loss finds it harder to form those connections.
“Everybody is experiencing the same thing,” Kragh said. “We all are having trouble communicating. All of us are, regardless of what your hearing capabilities are. It’s humanity.”
Despite her hearing loss, Kragh has learned to speak both verbally and using American Sign Language and has the ability to read lips. But she says while her deafness gives her a unique perspective, it doesn’t mean she’s the only one struggling. She said masks limit human connection among everybody.
Face masks prohibit lipreading, and they form a barrier that blocks healthy and happy communication Kragh said. She’s been pushing for more face shield use around Missoula, an alternative to cloth or disposable masks that allows people to see each other’s faces. She started a hashtag on Instagram and Facebook, #showyourfaceshowyourheart, where she’s been posting informative articles and vlogs about face shields and human connection.
“Face shields are the best way to preserve the importance of face covering and still allow those who rely on lipreading to understand,” The National Association of the Deaf (NAD) wrote on their webpage under media inquiries.
Kragh grew up in Polson and moved Missoula after high school. She majored in liberal arts with a minor in psychology at the University of Montana. For about 15 years after graduating from UM she traveled around the country and the world for school, jobs and volunteer work. She earned two more degrees, one in human resources from Rochester Institute of Technology and one in veterinary sciences at the College of Southern Nevada.
In 2018, she returned to Missoula because she felt a pull to come back home. Since then she’s been working on an idea she’s had for a while: a consulting company called Humanity Communication. Through this company she plans to offer communications consulting and sell affordable face shields. The face shields she’s been sourcing are fog resistant and easy to clean with soap and water.
About 55% of communication is through facial and body language, and another 38% from tone of voice say many experts. Face masks infringe on this communication, Kragh said, by limiting facial cues and muffling tone of voice. And while she consciously reads lips, she said others subconsciously do the same thing. Even dogs take cues from facial expressions Kragh said.
Human connection is something Kragh believes all people need to thrive, she says it’s an innate drive in humanity. She hopes to educate people about these connections and push Missoulians to start wearing face shields.
“It really doesn’t matter what language we speak,” Kragh said. “A smile speaks through all languages and we need that connection to be able to support us emotionally, spiritually and as a human species.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.