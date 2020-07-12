Montana woman promotes face shields and human connection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before the COVID-19 pandemic reached Montana, Eliza Kragh could communicate and connect well with almost anyone. Now, with more and more people covering their faces behind masks, the woman with extensive hearing loss finds it harder to form those connections.

“Everybody is experiencing the same thing,” Kragh said. “We all are having trouble communicating. All of us are, regardless of what your hearing capabilities are. It’s humanity.”

Despite her hearing loss, Kragh has learned to speak both verbally and using American Sign Language and has the ability to read lips. But she says while her deafness gives her a unique perspective, it doesn’t mean she’s the only one struggling. She said masks limit human connection among everybody.

Face masks prohibit lipreading, and they form a barrier that blocks healthy and happy communication Kragh said. She’s been pushing for more face shield use around Missoula, an alternative to cloth or disposable masks that allows people to see each other’s faces. She started a hashtag on Instagram and Facebook, #showyourfaceshowyourheart, where she’s been posting informative articles and vlogs about face shields and human connection.