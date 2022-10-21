Montana WWAMI program instills 'sense of community' in future physicians

For the last 50 years the WWAMI Medical Education program has worked to educate medical students from Montana to combat limited access to health care in communities across the state.

As of last year, a total 1,047 students entered the Montana WWAMI program through the University of Washington School of Medicine, producing 791 graduates. Of the graduates, about 340 have practiced medicine in Montana.

“There’s a lot of really, really good benefits with it," said Dr. Michael Wright, who graduated from the program in 2011. "It really tries to get Montana doctors to come back to Montana and practice after they do their medical training."

Wright now lives in Missoula and works at the Missoula Bone and Joint clinic as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine surgeries. Wright has a younger brother and two uncles who are also graduates of the WWAMI program.

Wright could have pursued his degree outside of the WWAMI program, but looking back he’s glad he was admitted into his top choice for medical school.

“It really ingrained a sense of community and just allowed me to have full ownership over my education,” Wright said. “With the WWAMI program I think I got a much more broad picture of what life really is like as a doctor earlier in my education.”

The acronym represents the five rural states that make up the cooperative medical education program: Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. Through WWAMI, students are able to pay in-state tuition while earning their degrees, which makes it more cost-effective for many aspiring physicians.

The Montana-based program first launched with a class of 10 students. Two years later, the program grew to accept 20 students each year. In 2013 the Montana Legislature issued support to expand to accept 30 students annually.

Like many physicians who have gone through the program, second-year student Riley Galt’s interest in pursuing a career in health care was first ignited when she was young. By high school she started directing her studies and extracurriculars to continue exploring those possibilities.

“Growing up, it was kind of just always in the back of my mind that helping people in that capacity was something that always interested me and I liked the relationship aspect of it,” Galt said.

Before being admitted, Galt also worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at assisted living facilities and hospitals. She was drawn to WWAMI for its opportunities in family medicine and rural health care as well as gaining early exposure in clinical settings, which is not typical of many medical schools.

“A majority of our time is spent in the classroom, but being able to go into the hospital or go into a primary care clinic once a week has been so awesome,” Galt said. “Hearing about that as a pre-med student, that’s what you look forward to the most, interacting with patients and developing those relationships.”

Just as the number of students accepted to WWAMI has grown over time, so have the training opportunities for future physicians.

Montana State University in Bozeman serves as the main hub where all students in the state spend 18 months to start their experience in medical school. Eventually, students are placed in every corner of the state for clinical rotations and other work experience from Sidney, to Libby, Hardin and beyond through a variety of rural-specific programs.

“That’s kind of another mission of the program is to get future doctors kind of ingrained in smaller communities that have a high health care need,” Wright said.

The Targeted Rural Underserved Track (TRUST) and WWAMI Rural Integrated Training Experience (WRITE) programs seek to increase access to health care in rural communities by immersing physicians in training into those places.

Those opportunities in rural communities are what initially attracted Kaylee Stein, a first year student originally from Eureka, to attend the WWAMI program in Montana because she wanted to return to serve the communities she was educated in.

“I think it really helps emphasize that people understand health issues better when they’re educated in the areas that those issues exist,” Stein said, who is enrolled in the TRUST program.

Like working in rural health care settings, Stein said the WWAMI program harbors more teamwork and collaboration among students in her experience, rather than a competitive atmosphere that can exist at other medical school programs.

During her third year she will be placed in Hamilton, where she will begin seeing patients more regularly while working with two physicians. She will also get experience in the Bitterroot Health Hospital.

Within TRUST is the American Indian Medical Experience (AIME), which was founded in 2015 and has assisted about 240 students to date.

The AIME experience helps physicians “to better understand culture and community, particularly around health care, health disparities and what that looks like in rural, tribal communities,” said LeeAnna Muzquiz.

Muzquiz works remotely for the University of Washington School of Medicine from Polson, where she is also a family practitioner with the tribal health department for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. She completed her residency through WWAMI at the Indian Health Board Clinic in Seattle, where she was chief resident from 2002-2003.

Through AIME, students go to tribal communities for multiple days where they experience the community by meeting locals and learning about the local health care system and health concerns. They also participate in engagement opportunities outside of medical settings like volunteering in the community garden.

Indigenous communities in Montana have been historically underserved and experience health disparities as well as limited access to health care providers.

“It’s often been provided by people who are not from the community and have not taken the time, nor have the interest in learning about the community, but really is more of a savior complex of wanting to do something to people instead of for people or with people,” Muzquiz said. “So this exposure, I think it really helps our students gain that perspective.”

Reporter Nora Mabie contributed to this article.