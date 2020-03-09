Montanans attended meeting with virus patient

Three Western Montana state legislators and one candidate attended a recent Washington, D.C.-area conference where an attendee tested positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Jennifer Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, Rep. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, Rep. David Dunn, R-Kalispell, and Republican House candidate Braxton Mitchell of Columbia Falls all attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, held in Maryland by the American Conservative Union from Feb. 26 to 29. Saturday, the Union announced that a CPAC attendee had tested positive for the coronavirus and had been quarantined.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Reached by phone Monday, both Dunn and Mitchell said they felt fine and did not believe they had contacted the infected person. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., both stated they did have contact with the individual and would enter a few days of "self-quarantine" out of an abundance of caution. Neither Dunn nor Mitchell said they had taken such a step, but Mitchell said he had bought hand sanitizer spray.

Manzella could not immediately be reached Monday morning via email, and Fielder could not immediately be reached via email or voicemail; a working phone number for Manzella was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.