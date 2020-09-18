Montanans remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines : “Justice Ginsburg lived an incredible life, full of historic accomplishments. She was a courageous fighter in both the courtroom and in her longtime health battles. My deepest condolences to the family, friends and Americans mourning her passing.”

Gov. Steve Bullock: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a torch-bearer and a champion of justice and equality. Justice Ginsburg’s peerless work spanned over half a century, and will continue to serve as an inspiration to so many attorneys, activists, and young women who look up to her as their hero, including my own daughters. She devoted herself to safeguarding our democracy, keeping her watch on the bench until the very end of her life."