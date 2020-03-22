Montanans restore, ride vintage road bicycles

"Now, I'm not talking about just any gas pipe steel bike, like an old Schwinn Varsity that weighs 60 pounds," she said. "That's what people think when they think steel bike. They think 'oh it's gotta be a tank, it's gotta be heavy.' But they have not ridden a decent vintage bike."

She said vintage bikes with high-quality steel tubes absorb vibrations, to the point that she was comfortable riding a drop-handlebar on the gravel stretches of road between Hamilton and Philipsburg, over a mountain pass.

"It's almost like the frame gives and has a springy quality to it," she said. "It's amazing comfort."

Tony Neaves said he likes vintage road bikes because they're the ones he grew up with. Now, he works on many bikes for Lockwood.

"I have fun restoring them," he said. "It's like the difference between working on old cars and new cars. If anything, the older bikes are more durable, but they do require a skilled hand to tune and adjust."

Lockwood said there’s also few people in the Missoula area and the Bitterroot Valley with the “same disease” he has for building and restoring the classics.