Montanans scramble for CARES Act funds

“Fifteen minutes after the application portal for the nine new grant programs opened yesterday, there were more than 2,000 people trying to start applications,” Bullock said. As of Friday morning, he said that 5,500 businesses had applied for the business stabilization grant, with 150 applications approved. The food and agriculture and innovation grants had respectively gotten about 270 and 465 applications.

Bullock said more than 400 Montanans had submitted applications for housing assistance, 600 nonprofits had applied for social services programs, and 41 local health officers had applied for grants.

“The agencies operating these grant programs have enlisted additional staff to review applications and get the funds out as quickly as possible,” Bullock said, adding that the state will announce additional funding in coming weeks.