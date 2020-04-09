Montanans seek refuge at Lee Metcalf

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

STEVENSVILLE — Pandemic or no pandemic, it’s spring at Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge.

The waterfowl gliding through its marshes and raptors nesting in pines, all beneath bluebird skies and the snow-capped Bitterroot Mountains, drew plenty of sightseers to this 2,800-acre National Wildlife Refuge Thursday afternoon.

Matt Davies of Missoula had brought his two daughters, Sidney and Maya, there “just to get out of the house, and take some kids to the river and do some fishing.”

His car was one of more than a dozen parked near Lee Metcalf’s nature trail. Some visitors kept to their cars, pulling to the side of the tour road to watch for birds, while others took to the nature trails or bobbed down the Bitterroot.

“It’s a big enough area that it’s not hard to stay away from each other,” said Jayne Liles of Florence, who had come to birdwatch. For the most part, visitors were keeping in small groups. Liles last came to Lee Metcalf Tuesday, and said Thursday’s crowds were thinner.