Montanans seek refuge at Lee Metcalf

STEVENSVILLE — Pandemic or no pandemic, it’s spring at Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge.
The waterfowl gliding through its marshes and raptors nesting in pines, all beneath bluebird skies and the snow-capped Bitterroot Mountains, drew plenty of sightseers to this 2,800-acre National Wildlife Refuge Thursday afternoon.
Matt Davies of Missoula had brought his two daughters, Sidney and Maya, there “just to get out of the house, and take some kids to the river and do some fishing.”
His car was one of more than a dozen parked near Lee Metcalf’s nature trail. Some visitors kept to their cars, pulling to the side of the tour road to watch for birds, while others took to the nature trails or bobbed down the Bitterroot.
“It’s a big enough area that it’s not hard to stay away from each other,” said Jayne Liles of Florence, who had come to birdwatch. For the most part, visitors were keeping in small groups. Liles last came to Lee Metcalf Tuesday, and said Thursday’s crowds were thinner.
The COVID-19 pandemic, and all of the closures and orders meant to curb it, have placed Montana’s public land managers in a tight spot. Trails, parks and wildlife refuges can provide a welcome escape for the stir-crazed, but those areas can also get crowded. The U.S. Forest Service has closed its facilities and warned visitors against high-risk activities.
The National Park Service has closed both Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, while the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shuttered the National Bison Range north of Missoula on Thursday.
For now, though, Lee Metcalf remains open. On its online list of open refuges, the Fish and Wildlife Service tells visitors, "If you are visiting one of our locations, it is critically important to follow guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state and local public health authorities on social distancing, avoiding overcrowding, and exercising good hygiene. If a parking lot is full when you visit, please do not stop."
And don't expect to find an open visitor center.
“I had to call in to get my questions answered” said Parnelli Sharp of Victor, there with Lou Adams and Judy Thornbrugh. Even while maintaining a 6-foot distance from other visitors, they’d still managed to see trumpeter swans and “a lot of ducks.”
“You see something different every time you come,” said Chris Crabb of Missoula, who’d seen sandhill cranes, northern harriers and a painted turtle.
Kelly Dix of Lolo is a volunteer with the Montana Natural History Center’s Visiting Naturalist in Schools program, a role that has brought her to several outdoor locales recently.
It had been hard to gauge visitation at the National Bison Range when she went, she said, because visitors remain in their cars. But she’d passed up two other trailheads that looked too full, she said, before coming to Lee Metcalf in search of porcupines and owls.
She found the latter without too much trouble. A male great-horned owl, unfazed by the blazing sun, gazed down from a tree off the nature trail.
“I would say it’s no more crowded than normal here,” said Davies, as he and his daughters prepared to head down to the river. “I just hope this damn thing mellows out soon.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.