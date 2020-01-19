Montana’s civil rights legacy reached a key juncture at the same time the nation’s did.
It was early 1964 and President Lyndon Johnson’s civil rights bill outlawing discrimination in all political accommodations was wedged in a political logjam. In one of history’s ironic twists, it took two U.S. senators from overwhelmingly white Montana to punch it free.
Sen. Mike Mansfield was a Marine Corps veteran, a former University of Montana professor and one of the most esteemed politicians of the 20th century on the national scene. In 1964 he was three years into a 16-year tenure as Senate majority leader, the longest in U.S. history.
When the Senate’s president pro tempore, Carl Hayden of Arizona, had taken ill in 1963, Mansfield tabbed Lee Metcalf, Montana’s junior senator from Stevensville, to replace Hayden as permanent acting president pro tempore.
Metcalf, the only person to hold the title, remained in the position until his death in office in 1978.
President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963, and the subsequent elevation of Johnson to the Oval Office left the vice presidency open until after the 1964 elections, when Sen. Hubert Humphrey, D-Minnesota, was tabbed.
That meant Metcalf was presiding officer in the Senate for much of the debate of the civil rights bill, just as he would be the senator later that year to sign the Wilderness Act of 1964 for which he’s better known.
“Metcalf had Mansfield’s trust and a keen knowledge of Senate procedure, and he carried an air of authority that few could ignore,” Great Falls historian Ken Robison wrote in a chapter on Montana and Wyoming in the 2019 book “Black Americans and the Civil Rights Movement in the West.”
“Both Mansfield and Metcalf despised racism and its inequalities and believed that discrimination limiting Montana’s 21,181 Native Americans and 1,467 African Americans wrong,” Robison wrote. “They viewed the Civil Rights Act as the starting point to remedy racial problems even though many of their constituents held mixed views on pending civil rights legislation.”
In an article written on the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act passage in 2014, Metcalf biographer Matthew Peek of the Montana Historical Society quoted a letter the senator wrote to Edwin S. Graf of Stevensville on the eve of the Civil Rights Bill battle in the Senate.
“As I see it,” the senator said in the letter, “it simply tries to give our colored citizens the same opportunity to vote, for their children to attend decent schools, and opportunity to have available public accommodations — rights the Anglo-Saxon people have had since the establishment of English Common Law.”
Metcalf claimed not to be an expert on the bill, but told Graf in the letter: “I do know that if I were a Negro and treated as I can see Negroes are treated here in Washington, D.C., I would be protesting, I would be marching, and I would be sitting in, too.”
And so, on Feb. 26, 1964, the political maneuvering began in the U.S. Senate, with Metcalf in the driver’s seat.
Among the bill’s champions were Democrats Humphrey, Metcalf’s close friend, and Senate minority leader Everett Dirksen of Illinois. They faced opposition from influential civil rights opponents, most of them from the South, led by Sen. Richard B. Russell, a Georgia Democrat, segregationist and former presidential candidate.
The usual first step would be to assign the bill to the Judiciary Committee, chaired by another southerner, James Eastland of Mississippi. It never got there.
Mansfield circumvented the committee by placing it directly on the Senate calendar. Russell objected.
"Mr. Russell evidently expected that the presiding officer, Senator Lee Metcalf, Democrat of Montana, would put the point of order to the Senate," the New York Times reported. "But Mr. Metcalf, reading from a typed sheet prepared in advance, ruled against the point of order, thus sustaining Mr. Mansfield."
There followed a 75-day filibuster by the so-called Dixie faction. It was the 11th time since 1922 that Southerners tried to talk an anti-discrimination bill to death.
On June 10, Mansfield put a stop to filibuster, forcing a vote for cloture that Robison said limited each speaker to one more hour. When Russell and others attempted to reject the vote, Metcalf used obscure Senate parliamentary moves to overrule them.
Mansfield needed a two-thirds majority to end the filibuster. It passed 71-29, “the first time the Senate had ever invoked cloture on a civil rights bill,” Robison said.
Nine days later, the "compromise" civil rights bill passed the Senate 73-27. On July 2 on national television, President Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act of 1964, one of the most important bills in the history of the United States.
“It took a lot of strategy and very quick actions and rulings and judgment on Metcalf’s part, and he was up to the task,” Robison said last week. “He knew more parliamentary maneuvering than just about anybody else in the Senate.”
Sen. James Eastland of Mississippi went so far as to call Metcalf “Mansfield’s secret weapon,” Robison said.
In 1964, Montana's African American population numbered only 1,467.
"Montanans seemed in large part to think the Civil Rights Act was a bill dealing with only black Americans," Peek wrote. "But Metcalf had a different view."
The senator went on to write a bill aimed at giving American Indians, including the 21,000 in Montana, more rights.
"This was unpopular with many of his constituency, and received little support from his fellow senators," Peek said.
The Indian Civil Rights Act failed in 1966, but passed as part of a larger Civil Rights Act of 1968, signed into law by Johnson during the riots that followed the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.
Among its other groundbreaking fruits, Montana's 1972 Constitutional Convention produced what's called the "dignity clause." It states:
The dignity of the human being is inviolable. No person shall be denied the equal protection of the laws. Neither the state nor any person, firm, corporation, or institution shall discriminate against any person in the exercise of his civil or political rights on account of race, color, sex, culture, social origin or condition, or political or religious ideas.
While Montana shares a history of discrimination with other states, the Mansfield-Metcalf story of 1964 and the "dignity clause" in the state constitution set the Treasure State apart in Robison's mind.
“I think those two things help Montana make up for a whole lot of neglect in the past.”