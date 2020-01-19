Missoula’s 25th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Sunday

5-7 p.m. — Showing and reception of “Awake: A Dream from Standing Rock,” University Center Theater, University of Montana

Monday

3-5 p.m. — Showing and discussion of “Awake: A Dream from Standing Rock,” Roxy Theater.

5-5:30 p.m. — Youth Rally, Roxy Theater.

5:30-6 p.m. — Processions from Roxy Theater to St. Anthony Catholic Church, led by Shawn White Grass.

6-8 p.m. — Community celebration, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 217 Tremont St. Master of ceremonies: Lenny Peppers, northern Cheyenne comic, activist, artist, writer and filmmaker. Keynote speaker: Rabbi Laurie Franklin, Har Shalom. Presentation of the MLK Day Youth Art & Essay Contest. Performances by Andre Floyd, Makenna Alick, Shawn White Grass, University Congregational Church Choir.

8-9:30 p.m. — Community social and dinner, St. Anthony Church, Suggested donation $5-$10.

All MLK Day events will be collecting non-perishable food items for the UM Food Pantry and the Missoula Food Bank. Donation bins can be found at Davidson Honors College lobby, University Center first floor and St. Anthony Church.