As the housing affordability crisis rages on across Montana with no end in sight, dozens of bills are making their way through the Montana Legislature that proponents say would help alleviate the problem.

None of the proposals, however, lack critics and there's no broad bipartisan consensus that enough is being done with what many say is the No. 1 problem facing Montanans.

Legislative proposals dealing with housing, zoning, tenant rights, landlord rights and unhoused people have been introduced. Many have died in committee. Quite a few are still alive. Depending on who you ask, the Legislature has either made historic headway or failed miserably to help people who are suffering financially right now.

“If the session ended tomorrow, we would still have the most significant pro-housing reform we have seen at the Montana Legislature in a very long time,” said Kyle Schmauch, the communications and policy manager for the Senate Republicans. “And we’re not done yet. We’re hoping to get more done.”

Schmauch said the Senate has been focusing on a “free-market zoning reform approach” while the House has been looking at other issues.

“We’ve seen really great progress on three of the four big bills addressing zoning reforms,” Schmauch continued. “Putting those together, that’s really transformational change when looking at the ability to build more affordable and dense housing in Montana."

He said Senate Republican lawmakers are targeting long-term land use reform, looking to create more starter homes and missing-middle housing (housing types between single-family detached homes and large-scale apartment complexes) and trying to create laws that would allow developers to build much more multifamily workforce housing.

The bills focused on those efforts, Schmauch said, are Senate Bill 382 (Create the Montana Land Use Planning Act), Senate Bill 323 (Allow for duplex housing in city zoning) and Senate Bill 245 (Revise municipal zoning to allow multifamily and mixed-use development).

"These are the most significant changes to housing affordability and housing construction we’ve seen from the Legislature in decades in just those three bills," Schmauch explained.

But Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, recently vented his frustration at the lack of immediate relief for working Montanans. He got up to speak at the end of a Senate floor session on March 31.

“We’ve done some work on housing, and I think we’ve done some good work when it comes to some zoning changes and opportunities to encourage more housing stock,” Flowers said. “And I think that’s good for short-term and long-term solutions when it comes to the housing crisis. But we have not done a thing to deal with that crisis today. So those of us that come from Gallatin County are going to go back at this point and have nothing to tell our constituents about how we’re going to fix that crisis today.”

Flowers said that there are bakery owners and restaurant proprietors that can’t find employees because workers can’t afford anywhere to live.

“All those folks who can’t find employees are still going to be left trying to find employees,” he said. “And we won’t bring a bill to this floor to get serious about doing something now that will be effective immediately. We have a few weeks left and hopefully we’ve got some ideas about how we’re gonna fix this. But we just shot three down today that we won’t even have a debate on this floor."

Democrats in the Legislature have argued that simply cutting regulations still doesn’t guarantee that developers will build homes that people on the lower end of the income scale can afford.

House Minority Leader Kim Abbot of Helena told the Lee Montana State Bureau recently that the state should be investing money in housing that “guarantees attainability.”

Earlier in the session, Democrats proposed creating a $500 million workforce housing trust fund that would have come from the state's budget surplus, but it was tabled after not getting Republican support.

"I don’t think we’re doing enough and I don’t think we’re paying close enough attention to what our constituents want," Flowers told his colleagues. "They want some solutions now so people can get out of their campers into apartments and find a place where they can afford to live and work in our towns that are experiencing incredibly high rents. So I hope we can get serious about that over the next couple of weeks.”

Danny Tenenbaum of Missoula, a former lawmaker and current Montana Housing Task Force member who's on the other side of the political spectrum from Schmauch, said a number of bills from both Republicans and Democrats will increase housing options and provide protections for renters and mobile home residents.

"These bills have passed preliminary votes with broad, bipartisan support," Tenenbaum said. "It's a little too early to celebrate, but this bipartisan alliance working to solve our statewide housing crisis gives me great hope."

A major housing proposal championed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, was shot down earlier this week in the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a large majority.

The HOMES Act, sponsored by Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, would have dedicated $200 million to expanding water and sewer infrastructure around the state in order to help developers increase the housing stock.

Gianforte had strongly advocated for passage of the bill.

It went down in the House on a 30-69 vote, but often legislation, especially a governor’s priorities, can be used as leverage for lawmakers to get other things they want. Gianforte himself, at a press conference on Thursday, hinted that the HOMES Act is simply hung up in that bargaining game.

“I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to get this bill back on track and get it over the finish line.”

At least one Republican lawmaker agrees with him.

"You have to remember there are armies of titles,” Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, said March 31 of the HOMES Act first being defeated in House Appropriations before its final rejection on the House floor days later. “I would say the HOMES concept is far from dead.”

It remains to be seen what impact this Legislative session will have on Montana’s acute shortage of homes that people making wages in the state can afford.

Bill roundup

Here’s a few of the more significant housing bills proposed this session and where they stand:

HB 889: The bill is officially titled Revise the Residential Mobile Home Lot Rental Act. Among other provisions, the bill would block mobile home park owners from instituting month-to-month lease agreements and instead would require year-long leases unless a month-to-month lease agreement is mutually agreed upon. It would also mean that if a landlord terminates a rental agreement due to nonpayment, the tenant has 45 days to correct the issue instead of the current seven-day period. If passed, a landlord would not be able to require a resident or a resident association to obtain liability insurance in order to use common areas or facilities unless alcohol is being served. And it stipulates that a landlord may not retaliate by altering or refusing to renew an existing rental agreement, by imposing any fee, by changing park rules, by enforcing park rules in an unreasonable or non-uniform manner or by bringing or threatening to bring an action for eviction. The bill passed the House and has been transmitted to the Senate.

HB 282: It would revise rental laws. It would allow a landlord to issue a 24-hour “notice to correct” or obtain immediate injunctive relief to compel access to a unit if a tenant refuses to allow lawful access or replaces a lock. If the 24-hour notice to correct is not remedied, the landlord would be able to issue a three-day notice to terminate the rental agreement. The bill passed the House and passed the Senate Local Government committee.

SB 105: The bill would prohibit local governments enacting rent control caps on private property. It passed the Senate and passed a preliminary vote in the House.

SB 245: Is a zoning reform bill that will allow multifamily housing and mixed use in all commercially-zoned urban areas with existing water and sewer connections. It would only apply to cities and towns with a population over 7,000. Many cities and towns have regulations such as parking requirements, height restrictions, setback rules and other ordinances that developers need to follow in order to build housing projects. The bill would cut the power of local governments to enforce those rules in many cases. Passed House Local Government.

SB 268: A bill that revises short-term rental laws and establishes that short-term rentals are a residential use of property and are permissible unless prohibited throughout a zoning district. Passed third reading in the House.

SB 331: A bill that revises the exemption law for certain condominiums and townhouses to establish that they don’t have to comply with setbacks, height requirements and lot coverage requirements when local zoning regulations are in effect. Passed third reading in the House.

SB 382: Senate Bill 382, the Montana Land Use Planning Act, would provide a quicker review process for planning reviews of development proposals. The bill would require local governments to establish planning commissions, provide continuous public participation and adopt land use plans and land use maps. It would also require local governments to analyze expected population trends, take action to meet current and future housing needs and plan for environmental hazards. Passed third reading in the Senate and passed the House Local Government committee.

SB 407: Zoning bill that would revise municipal zoning laws. It would prohibit a municipality from using an external board when reviewing permits or variances. Passed the House Local Government committee.

HB 927: A bill that would use state coal trust funds money for loans to support price-controlled housing for low-income residents. The bill has passed the House and is pending in the Senate.

SB 323: A bill that would allow duplexes in existing city zoning regulations in towns with a population of at least 5,000 residents. It passed the House Local Government committee.

HB 785: The bill would require landlords to give a 60-day notice when changing rental agreement terms or if they refuse to offer a new lease. The current law allows for just a 30-day notice. The bill passed third reading in the House and has been referred to the Senate.

HB 943: It would raise the property tax rate on short-term rental units from 1.35% to 1.89% by classifying them as commercial property instead of residential. The bill passed the House.

Several other bills have failed to make it through the process this session, including one that would have prohibited cities and counties from banning short-term rentals and another that would have put an additional fee on those rentals and used it to fund grants for affordable housing projects.

Holly Michels and Sam Wilson of the Lee Montana State Bureau contributed to this story.