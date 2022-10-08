Montana's campuses focus on student wellness, success after pandemic

Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, college campuses across Montana have had to remain nimble to morph into new forms to accommodate changing public health guidance.

Now, after nearly three years, campuses in Montana are exhaling.

“It’s been quite the journey,” said Brian French, director for the Office of Student Success at the University of Montana. “It was certainly sort of a curve ball with no playbook for us in higher education.”

Back in the spring of 2020, campuses around the country took on the herculean effort to continue learning amid widespread shutdowns. Montana State University in Bozeman and UM in Missoula were no exceptions.

Both campuses lurched from the usual to offering instruction and other student services fully remote and online. As time went on and vaccines grew widely available, they began dipping their toes back into normalcy with masks, distancing and hybrid classes.

“We made those arrangements with students obviously to help continue their education, but also provide for safety because throughout the pandemic the safety of our students was a top priority,” said Michael Becker, news director at MSU.

This fall, Montana’s colleges are operating fully in-person, free of any public health guidance like social distancing or mask requirements.

“This is my personal opinion, but it feels more fun and vibrant now,” French said. “I feel like we’re all just kind of celebrating this true return to normalcy and you can sense it amongst our student body. It just feels more positive and alive than it has in a long time.”

The same is true in Bozeman, Becker said. Thousands of students and their families visited the MSU Debut, a welcome event for incoming freshmen to explore different campus resources. Later, tons of students turned out for the annual Gold Rush game.

“I think that continues,” Becker said. "I mean, we’re five weeks in now and you can still feel a bit of excitement."

While most in the campus communities in Montana are excited to turn the page on the pandemic, there are some challenges still to overcome.

Students who are transitioning into college settings endured plenty of improvisations in instruction, strains from the nation-wide teacher shortage and other disruptions for nearly half of their high school careers. Experts are expecting campuses to see a surge in students unprepared for the demands of college-level work, according to the Associated Press.

”So many students struggled through part of their high school career due to the pandemic,” French said. “Not all students learn as well in an online format.”

As a result, universities are expanding the ways that they provide proactive support for students. Additional academic advising support and ample tutoring resources are now available to students both in-person and online.

“All of our services sort of fit into that mold of trying to be proactive as we can, as coordinated as we can in our approaches to providing care and support and guidance and ultimately making sure no student slips through the cracks,” French said.

Campuses have also leaned into promoting health and wellness among students and staff as well.

“Not only is that a vital life skill, but it’s going to help them keep up in their classes,” Becker said. “We have such an emphasis going forward on student health.”

Students at MSU recently voted to put a fee on itself to help fund a new student wellness center, which is currently under construction. The new center will feature medical, dental and mental health counseling services as well as recreational health and fitness opportunities.

“We want to do everything that we can to provide students opportunities to succeed,” Becker said. “The pandemic has given us new ways in which to interact with students, students interact with each other, and taught us all to take the time to make sure that we’re well and healthy.”