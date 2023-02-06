PHILIPSBURG — Curling clubs from Missoula, Helena and Butte came together to throw the state’s first-ever outdoor bonspiel in Philipsburg, attracting teams from across the state and beyond its borders.

The 16-team roster filled in less than four minutes after registration opened. The Philipsburg community turned out throughout the three-day event to learn more about the sport.

“My goals are to throw a good party, where I get to invite my friends, get lots of hugs and curling is going to break out,” said Harmen Steel of the Missoula Curling Club, who helped organize the event. “That to me is the best part.”

Competitors from Helena, Butte, Missoula, Billings, Red Lodge, Oklahoma and Idaho all convened in Philipsburg to throw stones at the Winninghoff Park Ice Rink and Arena.

Many of those competing last weekend first got involved in the sport after seeing it in the Olympics. Many curling clubs across the country saw a spike in interest in "learn to curl" events and membership after Winter Olympics broadcasts.

“The capitalization of the U.S. men’s team winning catapulted us because we always do events around that time,” said Matthew Karibian, who traveled with his team from Tulsa to compete.

The Tulsa curling club saw the number of participants in its "learn to curl" events nearly double after the Olympics, which is how Karibian’s teammate Jason Maddox joined the sport with his son.

“I was trying to figure out, what are they doing, how are you keeping score, how do you win this?” Maddox said. “So I looked it up and it just so happened that Tulsa had a curling club, and I didn’t know that.”

Since joining, the teammates have traveled to compete in bonspiels across the country. Last year, they traveled to Idaho for a competition which they hoped to repeat this year.

After the registration for that Idaho bonspiel filled in 40 seconds, they decided to try for the first annual Philipsburg bonspiel.

“I was not going to miss this one,” Maddox said.

The Tulsans, whose team name is “Sweeping Down the Plain,” first met “The Fancy Lads” of Missoula at a bonspiel last year and were excited to face off with them on the ice this year.

“We’re like best friends now and we’ve only met twice for a couple of days,” Karibian said.

Curling is largely celebrated for its friendly, social atmosphere. It’s also regarded as a sport that meets anyone where they’re at, regardless of age or ability. However, it’s still more difficult than it looks.

A Missoulian reporter got a chance to try throwing a couple of stones and hit the ice so hard after her first attempt that her Apple Watch asked if it should alert emergency services.

To throw a stone, you push off a “hack” (which looks a bit like a starting block for track) with your dominant foot while simultaneously shifting your weight to your other leg while sliding it forward into a lunge.

“It’s a thinking sport if you don’t have the natural tendency,” said Heidi Beck-Heiser, a candy chef at Philipsburg's Sweet Palace who came out to learn to curl.

As a part of the Philipsburg Ice Association, which maintains the facilities at the outdoor rink, Beck-Heiser came out to learn something new. While the weekend was a success, she was most impressed to see the energy build throughout the Montana curling community and Philipsburg leading into the event.

“To see that there’s that interest to come (to a place) this remote to do something like this was very, very cool in terms of being able to know that our community can support this,” Beck-Heiser said. “I am also very grateful that all of these people are so enthusiastic about their sport, they want to bring it here and educate. That is commendable.”

Steele organized the event with Ben Carr of Butte's Copper City Curling Club and Andy Welch with the Last Chance Curling Club of Helena.

From the start of the Philipsburg spiel, the organizers were already working with the Philipsburg Ice Association to get a date on the calendar for a return next year.

“Montana is a small town," Carr said, "but the Montana curling community is a small family.”