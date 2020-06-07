Montana's top high school seniors opting for MSU

The vast majority of Montana’s top graduating high school seniors with state scholarships are choosing Montana State University, part of a trend favoring the Bozeman school since at least 2010.
Nearly 74% of the 214 seniors who accepted the Montana University System Honor Scholarship said they plan to attend MSU, while 38 students, or less than 18%, said they’d be headed to the University of Montana, according to data provided by the MUS.
The scholarship covers the cost of tuition for up to four years and is awarded based on high school GPA, or grade point average, and college entrance exam scores.
Braeden Hunt, a 2020 graduate of Sentinel High School awarded the scholarship, is one Missoula student who opted for the Bozeman school to pursue a computer science degree. He said he hopes to get into software engineering and felt the newer facilities and student clubs at MSU had a bit of an edge over his hometown school.
When asked if he or others in Missoula high schools had any built-in perception of UM and MSU, he said students were aware of how enrollment has tapered off at UM, and that was something students noted when making a decision about whether to leave their hometown. MSU has gained 22% in enrollment of full time students since spring 2011, and UM has lost 38% in the same period, according to MUS data.
“For one, it seems like people are choosing to go elsewhere,” he said. “MSU’s numbers I believe are up. Seeing other students choosing MSU over UM is a big deal — seeing what other people have done before us matters.”
He said program funding was something he was concerned about, saying he’d rather be at a school that’s thriving. But as with many college students, just getting away from home was another factor he considered.
UM announced earlier this week three new computer science degrees, including software engineering, data science and algorithm design. The announcement even gained the school a Twitter shout-out from Michael Punke, author of "The Revenant" and the current vice president of global public policy at Amazon Web Services, who has taught business classes at UM in the past.
Although UM counts fewer students with the scholarship, UM Davidson Honors College Dean Tim Nichols notes the incoming class is exceptional.
“The Davidson Honors College is thrilled to be welcoming one of its biggest and strongest class of incoming students in history this fall. These are amazing students with sky high grades (3.9 GPA average) and test scores (30 ACT average)," Nichols said in a statement provided by UM spokesperson Paula Short. "They come from all over Montana, the nation, and world. They shine academically and are accomplished artists, scientists, athletes, leaders, and servants in their communities. This is also one of our most diverse classes of scholars ever, representing Native, Latinx, Asian and African American communities, as well majors that span the breadth of UM’s academic portfolio — Wildlife Biology, Chemistry, Neuroscience, Journalism, Political Science, Music, Education, History and more.”
But another Sentinel grad awarded the MUS Honor Scholarship, Rylan Brunkhart, said he too wanted to get out of Missoula. While he made it to the second round of interviews for a full-ride scholarship to Seattle University, he decided to opt for the business school at MSU when the full-ride in Seattle didn’t come through.
In addition to the brand new “super eco-friendly” business school building at MSU that caught his eye, Brunkhart said he felt MSU would help him build connections for his career.
“UM is a great school, but I think it’s more focused on the fine arts side of things, which isn’t a bad thing, I just don’t see it as a sustainable career option for me,” he said. “MSU has prominent partnerships with businesses like Amazon and Microsoft. It was important to me to go to a school where there was some chance I could build some connections and help me secure a job right out of school.”
UM has tried to push its partnership with Nike, with it’s chief operating officer Eric Sprunk as a notable UM business school alum and 2018 commencement speaker, as well as marketing its partnership with local tech company ATG Cognizant, which has set up a training program through UM that has so far placed all of the program's graduates with jobs at the company.
But amid a renewed marketing and enrollment push, it appears the majority of Montana's top students are still feeling the draw to become a Bobcat, rather than a Grizzly.
Cory Emlen, a Missoula high school graduate who just completed his sophomore year, is part of the latter, a proud Grizzly. He was attracted to the university because of its community and said he is glad he decided to attend UM.
"Once I started applying to colleges, I quickly got to know some of the people at the DHC and was very impressed with what I saw they had been able to build," said Emlen, a math major, in a statement provided by UM. "I felt that they had done a great job of building a more specific honors community within the larger UM community as a whole.
" ... (I) knew that this would be a place that would devote itself to my education."
