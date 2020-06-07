Montana's top high school seniors opting for MSU

But another Sentinel grad awarded the MUS Honor Scholarship, Rylan Brunkhart, said he too wanted to get out of Missoula. While he made it to the second round of interviews for a full-ride scholarship to Seattle University, he decided to opt for the business school at MSU when the full-ride in Seattle didn’t come through.

In addition to the brand new “super eco-friendly” business school building at MSU that caught his eye, Brunkhart said he felt MSU would help him build connections for his career.

“UM is a great school, but I think it’s more focused on the fine arts side of things, which isn’t a bad thing, I just don’t see it as a sustainable career option for me,” he said. “MSU has prominent partnerships with businesses like Amazon and Microsoft. It was important to me to go to a school where there was some chance I could build some connections and help me secure a job right out of school.”

UM has tried to push its partnership with Nike, with it’s chief operating officer Eric Sprunk as a notable UM business school alum and 2018 commencement speaker, as well as marketing its partnership with local tech company ATG Cognizant, which has set up a training program through UM that has so far placed all of the program's graduates with jobs at the company.