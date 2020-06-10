Month of sewage sampling detects no COVID-19 in Missoula

In Gallatin County, Montana State University has been performing the same types of tests for Bozeman since late March, and recently began testing wastewater in Big Sky, West Yellowstone and Three Forks. Gordon said the University of Montana had the equipment to do the same testing, but was unsure if it was feasible for it to begin doing this specific type of testing, and suggested he would contact MSU to see if Missoula could join its ongoing testing.

Council president Bryan von Lossberg said he would strongly support getting in touch with MSU, which was also turning around results far faster than BioBot.

“There’s a predictive aspect to what we could learn from sampling wastewater that, right now, I don’t know what kind of value that has, but I think all of us have eyes toward late summer, fall, winter and next year,” von Lossberg said. “The simplest way to put it is: Any sort of information that gets us time has value. If we have information that gets us a week or two weeks ahead of something — an outbreak or a spike — there is tremendous value associated with a week or two.”