Month of sewage sampling detects no COVID-19 in Missoula

Missoula’s trial run on testing sewage for traces of COVID-19 yielded negative results throughout May, with one final test still awaiting results, a promising sign for the community.
With still much unknown about the coronavirus and how common asymptomatic carriers may be, the negative tests reinforced Missoula City-County Health Department’s clinical testing results, which haven’t found a positive case in more than four weeks.
Nate Gordon, the lab and pretreatment manager at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, presented the results of the four week testing trial on Wednesday to the City Council’s public works committee.
“Recent studies with that type of work have shown that a signal of the virus in wastewater can appear about a week before you see clinical cases in a given community,” he said. “They’re trying right now to quantify that correlation and describe it better. Right now they don’t really understand what the correlation is, but they do see trends with increased numbers in wastewater correlating directly with increased clinical cases in communities.”
As of now, Gordon said, the city does not plan to continue testing, as the promotional rate offered by the Massachusetts-based lab, BioBot, of $120 per analysis would now increase to $1,200 per analysis. But some councilors said the city should try to find a way to continue testing, as that week of heads-up can make all the difference.
In Gallatin County, Montana State University has been performing the same types of tests for Bozeman since late March, and recently began testing wastewater in Big Sky, West Yellowstone and Three Forks. Gordon said the University of Montana had the equipment to do the same testing, but was unsure if it was feasible for it to begin doing this specific type of testing, and suggested he would contact MSU to see if Missoula could join its ongoing testing.
Council president Bryan von Lossberg said he would strongly support getting in touch with MSU, which was also turning around results far faster than BioBot.
“There’s a predictive aspect to what we could learn from sampling wastewater that, right now, I don’t know what kind of value that has, but I think all of us have eyes toward late summer, fall, winter and next year,” von Lossberg said. “The simplest way to put it is: Any sort of information that gets us time has value. If we have information that gets us a week or two weeks ahead of something — an outbreak or a spike — there is tremendous value associated with a week or two.”
Wastewater testing results and the number of reported cases were positively correlated in Bozeman's analysis, according to data posted by the Gallatin County Health Department. Its recent testing in smaller communities showed no virus detected in Three Forks or Big Sky, but both West Yellowstone samples taken in late May and early June tested positive for the virus.
Missoula retracted its most recently reported case of COVID-19, with health officials determining the test was a false positive after the state requested a second round of testing on the person.
A second wave of COVID-19 has appeared in the state since it reopened, mainly in Gallatin and Big Horn counties. After weeks of near zero new cases, the state reports 56 active cases as of its scheduled Wednesday morning report.
