Crews with the Lolo National Forest worked all last week and through the weekend to re-open the popular Monture Trail #27 on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.
The trail was closed two weeks ago to stock animals after storms caused a washout that sent turbid flows down the Blackfoot River and into the Clark Fork, turning the streams into chocolate for about four days. Since the trail into the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area is frequently used by hunters with horses and mules, and the archery season began Sept. 7, crews worked to move rock and regrade the trail tread to make it passable for the stock animals.
“The trail crew busted their behinds to get that done for folks,” District Ranger Quinn Carver said on Monday. “A lot of people ride on it and don’t think of all the work that goes into something like that.”
Carver said about 12 feet of the trail was impassible, with several large rocks in the middle of it.
“It took powder to blow it out of there, then they needed to re-establish the trail,” Carver said. “They used a pickax to get that material on the trail, because you know metal (horse) shoes on rocks is not a good thing.”
The area where the washout occurred was burned during the 2017 Rice Ridge fire. In July, a microburst of rain let loose a mix of mud, rock and trees up to 15 feet tall in places in the nearby Dunham Creek drainage, blocking the road and temporarily trapping a group of people.
Earlier this month, about 3 inches of rain fell in the Swan Lake area during a 24-hour period, causing the washout on the Monture Trail. Carver said the fine, glacial sediments that were deposited upstream of the Clark Fork during the first debris flow probably were picked up by the Blackfoot River during the second large storm, which is why the stream flows were darker this month.
The U.S. Forest Service notes that anyone heading into the backcountry should “diligently check the weather forecast and call the local ranger station ahead of the trip, especially if the travel is through a previously burned area.”
While burned areas are more susceptible to debris flow and runoff events after storms, Carver cautioned people to also be aware of dead, standing trees that fall more easily due to the lack of a strong root system.
“In any of the burned areas, people need to be cautious,” Carver said. “There’s a lot of dead trees in proximity to trails.”