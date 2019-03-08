Try 3 months for $3
030619 moose-tm.jpg

Missoula Parks and Recreation staff closed parts of Greenough Park along Rattlesnake Creek on Tuesday after a cow moose and calf moved into the brush north of the main picnic shelter. All dogs must be on a leash in the parks, and people should be alert for moose in any thick brush along the creek.

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

A moose and calf have been reported on the 200 block of East Pine Street, near Missoula's downtown Post Office.

The Missoula Police Department notified residents of the pair via an automated phone call shortly before 7 a.m. Friday morning. It urged residents not to approach the animals and to give them plenty of distance. Detective Sgt. Travis Welsh with the Missoula Police Department they appeared to be bedded down near one of the businesses.

Earlier this week, sightings of a moose and calf in the Rattlesnake area prompted similar warnings and trail closures there. 

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Flathead