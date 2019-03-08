A moose and calf have been reported on the 200 block of East Pine Street, near Missoula's downtown Post Office.
The Missoula Police Department notified residents of the pair via an automated phone call shortly before 7 a.m. Friday morning. It urged residents not to approach the animals and to give them plenty of distance. Detective Sgt. Travis Welsh with the Missoula Police Department they appeared to be bedded down near one of the businesses.
Earlier this week, sightings of a moose and calf in the Rattlesnake area prompted similar warnings and trail closures there.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks did not immediately return a request for comment.
This story will be updated.