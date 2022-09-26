Moose fire caused by unattended campfire, culprits sought

The massive Moose fire near Salmon, Idaho, was caused by an unattended campfire that escaped a rock fire ring.

The megafire has scorched more than 130,000 acres so far and three people have died during firefighting efforts.

An announcement of the cause Monday from the Salmon-Challis National Forest confirmed what area residents had been saying since the fire ignited July 17: the blaze was caused by an unattended campfire near the confluence of Moose Creek and the main Salmon River, west of North Fork. Forest Service officials had announced on July 30 that the fire was human-caused, but said at the time that the specific cause remained under investigation.

That specific cause, according to Monday's announcement, was "an unextinguished and unattended campfire, which spread to adjacent vegetation." That occurred "on a small flat commonly used as a dispersed camping area, across from the Moose Creek drainage, between Salmon River Road and the Main Salmon River, approximately 5.6 miles west of North Fork." The fire started around 4 p.m. and rapidly exploded across hundreds of acres in the first few hours, and tens of thousands of acres in a matter of days.

Investigators believe that the fire may have been left over from the previous night, July 16, and are seeking information from the public to help identify people who were present at the site during that time. Tips can be emailed to SM.FS.2022MooseTip@usda.gov. Officials urged tipsters to "please include detailed information and contact details if you’re willing to speak with an investigator." U.S. Forest Service special agents, USFS law enforcement officers and local law enforcement are continuing their joint investigation.

Two pilots and one firefighter have died during firefighting efforts on the Moose fire.

On July 21, two pilots of a twin-rotor CH-47D "Chinook" helicopter operated by Alaska-basked ROTAK Helicopter Services died when the helicopter crashed into the Salmon River adjacent to the Indianola Guard Station. Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska, were extricated from the wreckage and transported to medical facilities, but both pilots — the sole occupants of the aircraft — died from injuries sustained in the crash. Video posted to social media on Aug. 12 showed the helicopter hovering above the river carrying a "bambi bucket" used to scoop and drop water on fires. The helicopter abruptly began spinning out of control and plunged into the river near the southern bank, across from Salmon River Road. The video was removed hours later.

On Sept. 20, a contracted firefighter with North Reforestation Inc. "suffered a medical emergency" in the early morning and died. Forest Service officials announced the death on Sept. 22. The veteran firefighter, Gerardo Rincon, 48, of Independence, Oregon, was the crew boss of a Type-II crew assigned to the Moose fire. He had worked as a wildland firefighter for 28 years.

As of Monday morning, the Moose fire had burned 130,110 acres — substantially beyond the National Interagency Fire Center's 100,000-acre threshold for being classified as a "megafire." The fire was 51% contained with 569 personnel assigned, down from a peak of more than 1,000 personnel. It was the second-largest active fire in the U.S. on Monday, behind the 157,717-acre Double Creek fire in Oregon. The Moose fire was the largest active fire in the Lower 48 for a time in early August and was at one point the number-one priority for air resources in the nation. Fire growth earlier this month led to the evacuation of outlying areas of Salmon, as well as settlements and mines in the mountains west of the town. Those evacuations have since been lifted.