Moose fire threatens Hwy 93

Very High Fire Danger
Courtesy Bitterroot National Forest

Climbing temperatures after a weekend thunderstorm have raised fire danger levels across western Montana, as the Moose fire near the Idaho border threatens U.S. Highway 93.

Although the 23 hand crews and 35 fire engines assigned to the Moose fire made extensive progress containing its northern perimeter, Sunday's storm pushed it downslope toward the highway corridor. Residents on the west side of Highway 93 between Tower Creek and North Fork have been told to evacuate by the Lemhi County sheriff. 

The Moose fire has top priority for aircraft support in the nation. It's now charted at 35,739 acres. 

The Bitterroot National Forest moved its fire danger level to "Very High" on Monday. On the Lolo National Forest, the Thompson Falls and Superior ranger districts have moved their danger levels to "Very High," while the Missoula, Ninemile and Seeley Lake ranger districts remain at "High."

National forests throughout central Idaho have moved to "Very High" danger status with at least 16 fires. The Wolf Fang fire near the Middle Fork of the Salmon River is the largest and has burned 738 acres in the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness.

"Spring and early summer rains have resulted in a tall, thick crop of grasses that are now starting to dry and cure, increasing the likelihood of a larger, more intense fire," Bitterroot spokesman Tod Mckay said on Monday. "Even in the timbered stands, heavy fuels like standing dead trees and logs are already extremely dry. Continued hot and dry weather is predicted for the next several days including a chance of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds." 

The Hog Trough fire in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area southeast of Hamilton held fairly steady on Monday at 584 acres. It has 116 people assigned along with four helicopters, four fire engines and one skidgine. 

Outdoor burning season has ended in Ravalli County. So far, fire crews have responded to six human-caused and 17 lightning-caused fires on the Bitterroot National Forest. 

