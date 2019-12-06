About 25 more cases of chronic wasting disease were detected in big game samples this week, with positive tests from animals across Montana.
The test results were announced five days after the general big game season ended, and bring the total number of CWD cases detected in Montana to 91, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Most of the positives came from white-tailed deer, although one moose near the chronic wasting disease testing zone near Libby also was positive, as was an elk northeast of Red Lodge and in two mule deer, one south of Fort Peck and one near Libby.
Greg Lemon, communications director for Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said they sent almost 6,600 samples from harvested game throughout Montana to Colorado for testing. FWP is paying for the tests, which cost about $18 each, as part of the effort to learn more about the extent of its presence in the state. The samples came from throughout Montana.
The majority of the positive samples were from animals harvested within the four CWD management zones, which include portions of northern, northwestern and southeastern Montana. But two were from other areas — hunting district 650 south of the Fort Peck Reservation and district 702 in Rosebud County — where it previously was undetected.
CWD is a fatal disease that can affect the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose. The disease is transmitted usually by direct contact among infected animals, including urine, feces, saliva, blood, and antler velvet, according to FWP. It was first detected in Montana in 2017, although CWD was known to be present in the states surrounding Montana and Canada.
It hasn’t been transmitted to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that hunters in areas where CWD is known to be present to have their animal tested. If the test is positive, the CDC recommends not eating the meat, and FWP was giving people new licenses if CWD was present in their sample.
Katie McKalip with the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers said CWD is a grave concern among hunters in general and the BHA members.
“I can’t say we were surprised to see it here because we’ve been following this pretty closely, as it’s spread all over,” McKalip told the Missoulian. “I’ve talked to some of our members who are getting their animals tested, and while I can’t speak for everyone, getting tested is good for your peace of mind as well as adding scientific data to the current research.”
She added that finding 91 cases this year is “very disheartening” to the BHA members, but it’s not keeping them from hunting.
“In fact, I would say that without active management, including hunting, CWD will spread faster once it’s established,” McKalip said. “We encourage people to get out and hunt.”
CWD was detected in Libby earlier this year. Dillon Tabish, the Region 1 spokesperson for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said they’ve had a total of 44 deer and one moose test positive for CWD, mostly in the Libby area. He added that additional test results should come in next week from animals harvested during the final week of the season.
“We had 200 samples that were just shipped off from the Libby CWD zone from the final week of the hunting season, and we’re waiting for results from across the state,” Tabish said. “Already, and this was since April before the hunting season started, we recorded 734 samples for testing from the Libby CWD zone. For all of Region 1, we collected about 1,000 samples.”
Tabish added that within the town of Libby, they will resume capturing and testing about 80 or 90 additional white-tailed deer for testing. A public meeting is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Libby City Hall’s Ponderosa Room.
“We’ve done a lot of tests, and that’s good,” Tabish said. “It gives us good data and information so our biologists and veterinarian staff can look at the lay of the land in Montana and put a solid plan in place moving forward about how we will deal with this disease.”
The detection didn’t stop people from hitting the field during the hunting season, which wrapped up last Sunday. The northwest and west central regions called this year a “modest” or “average” harvest, with 25,000 hunters bringing 2,010 white-tailed deer, mule deer and elk through eight game check stations in FWP regions 1 and 2.
According to Vivaca Crowser in Region 2, the season started off with an unusual winter-like conditions, which contributed to stronger-than-normal deer and elk harvests during the first few weeks. However, the hunting season ended up with average to below-average totals in some areas.
“At the hunter check station near Darby, which primarily sees harvests from the southern Bitterroot and Big Hole, FWP biologist Rebecca Mowry and students from the University of Montana checked 4,012 hunters, 165 elk, 37 mule deer and 82 white-tailed deer for the season, numbers that were all on par or slightly up from last year and in line with the five-year average,” Crowser wrote in a news release.
“Blackfoot harvest statistics, however, lagged. Just outside of Bonner, FWP biologist Scott Eggeman and students checked 5,232 hunters, largely from Blackfoot hunting districts, with 49 elk, 38 mule deer and 365 white-tailed deer, numbers that were all below last season and the five-year average.”
In fact, the Bonner check station showed the elk harvest was 34% below the 2018 season and 25% below the five-year average. Crowser said FWP attributes part of the decline to lower elk numbers and reduced hunter opportunity in some places in the Blackfoot area, as well as the “seasonal variability” in weather and tracking conditions.
The check station near Anaconda saw typical harvest numbers, with 981 hunters showing up with 31 elk, 24 mule deer and 36 white-tailed deer.
Hunters in Region 2 also harvested four black bears, one moose, three bighorn sheep and two wolves.
In Region 1, about 550 fewer hunters passed through the game check stations than in years past, but they harvested about 75 more deer overall.
White-tailed deer harvest continued to dominate, with 1,022 taken. Of those, 816 were bucks in Region 1.
While the Highway 2 check station saw an increase in elk harvest — 19 this year compared to 14 in 2018 — their numbers fell from 25 to 15 at the Thompson Falls station.
Mule deer numbers were up slightly over 2018 in Region 1, with 105 being harvested this year compared to 100 last year.
All figures coming from the game check stations only reflect hunters who stopped during the weekend hours when the stations were open, and are only a percentage of the animals harvested.