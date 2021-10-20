More details emerge in Missoula road rage shooting; suspect held on $250K bond

Charges have been filed and bond set at $250,000 for a suspect arrested on suspicion of shooting at people over a road rage incident.
Cody S. Johnson, 31, is charged with one count of attempted deliberate homicide, a felony. If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in state prison.
On Saturday evening around 10:15 p.m. Missoula dispatch received seven separate calls reporting gunfire in the Northside neighborhood at the 1700 block of Cooley Street.
Officers met with a woman, Mercedes Green, who told law enforcement she was driving eastbound on Mullan Road when a silver passenger car pulled out in front of her near Missoula Bone & Joint Physical Therapy. The car slammed on its breaks, nearly causing a collision, according to charging documents.
The vehicle, determined later by authorities to be registered to Johnson, did this a second time and started driving extremely slowly.
Green and the suspect vehicle traveled onto West Broadway Street and then Birch Street. The suspect car pulled off the right side of the road, allowing Green to pass. Then the car followed her home.
Green contacted her mother as she was en route to her residence. When she arrived, her mom was standing outside.
The driver parked behind her and started yelling at Green, who yelled back at the man to leave. At the time, no one was near him but he began yelling “Don’t come assault me” and other things of a similar nature. He then retrieved a gun and fired three times out of his window at Green’s mother and other people standing in the roadway, then drove away, charging documents said.
Green told the Missoulian she was leaving the Walmart on Reserve Street when Johnson started following her.
“It was a very unexpected response over road rage,” Green said, adding Johnson’s gunfire almost hit her mom.
Green’s mom had never been so scared in her life, she told authorities. She provided a physical description of the man, his car and gun to law enforcement.
Police obtained surveillance footage from various locations along the route the man allegedly followed Green on. Officers were able to determine the make and model of the suspect car, a silver two-door Toyota Scion TC.
Two days after the incident, on Monday, a Missoula police officer was on duty when he saw a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle on South Avenue and Johnson Street. A license plate scan returned the name of the owner to be Johnson.
The officer followed the car at a distance. At the intersection of North Russell and West Broadway, police continued to pursue the car eastbound on West Broadway. During this time, the driver made multiple illegal lane changes, charging documents said.
Police initiated a traffic stop near Toole Avenue and Johnson exited his vehicle. He was detained. The vehicle was seized and Missoula detectives were assigned to follow up.
Law enforcement secured a search warrant the following day. Officials confirmed the car’s headlights were different colors, as shown in the surveillance videos — one headlight was blue while the other was off-white.
Police also found a gun in the car with silver 9mm Hornady bullets, matching the shell casings retrieved at the shooting scene. Johnson was arrested and booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility.
Investigators determined the alleged victims in the case did nothing to instigate the matter, according to a news release from Missoula police.