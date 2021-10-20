More details emerge in Missoula road rage shooting; suspect held on $250K bond

Charges have been filed and bond set at $250,000 for a suspect arrested on suspicion of shooting at people over a road rage incident.

Cody S. Johnson, 31, is charged with one count of attempted deliberate homicide, a felony. If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in state prison.

On Saturday evening around 10:15 p.m. Missoula dispatch received seven separate calls reporting gunfire in the Northside neighborhood at the 1700 block of Cooley Street.

Officers met with a woman, Mercedes Green, who told law enforcement she was driving eastbound on Mullan Road when a silver passenger car pulled out in front of her near Missoula Bone & Joint Physical Therapy. The car slammed on its breaks, nearly causing a collision, according to charging documents.

The vehicle, determined later by authorities to be registered to Johnson, did this a second time and started driving extremely slowly.

Green and the suspect vehicle traveled onto West Broadway Street and then Birch Street. The suspect car pulled off the right side of the road, allowing Green to pass. Then the car followed her home.

Green contacted her mother as she was en route to her residence. When she arrived, her mom was standing outside.