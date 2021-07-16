More details released on Beartracks Bridge weight restriction

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sletten Construction is the contractor in charge of the project.

“Proceeding with an abundance of caution is always the prudent decision,” said Tony Ewalt, senior vice president of Sletten Construction. “Sletten Construction will continue to work closely with MDT and its engineers to ensure the best results for this rehabilitation project and the continued safety of the traveling public.”

The posted weight limit of 10 tons is much lighter than the public Mountain Line buses in Missoula, which are generally 16 tons. Those buses will be rerouted for the time being. Many larger RVs, including Class A motorhomes, could exceed the weight limit.

Vosen said people can find the gross vehicle weight posted in the door jamb or in the owners manual. Trailers usually have the weight posted on a plaque near the tongue.

Earlier this summer, the bridge had a problem with excessive heat being absorbed by the new pedestrian path material.

The public can sign up for updates and ask any questions via the project hotline at 406-207-4484.

"Sletten Construction appreciates the patience of residents dealing with the inconveniences that occur with this type of construction,” Ewalt said. “We are delivering a quality project and are confident the result will be a benefit to Missoula for many years to come.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.