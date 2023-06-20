The key to reducing summertime wildfire smoke in the American West could entail a bit more smoke in springtime.

According to a new study published this month in the journal Earth's Future, Northern California and the western Cascades of Oregon and Washington produce most of the wildfire smoke in the West. The smoke generated by large fires in those areas constitutes most of the haze affecting both large population centers across the West and many smaller, so-called environmental justice communities with significant population shares of low-income, non-white residents. Environmental justice communities often disproportionately bear the brunt of environmental hazards and are less equipped to address them, which leads to more negative health care outcomes than in other wealthier, whiter communities.

The study suggests that strategic application of large prescribed burns — 1,000 acres or greater — in the areas most responsible for the West's wildfire smoke could significantly reduce seasonal wildfire smoke in both the Pacific Coast source states and the rest of the West.

Meanwhile, similar regimes of large prescribed burns in other states, such as Montana, may somewhat reduce that state's smoke impacts without having much impact on the rest of the West.

Because prescribed burns are carefully planned and, ideally, remain under control of trained wildland firefighters, they generally burn more efficiently than wildfire and consume ground fuels without burning down entire forests. That, the study says, means smoke from prescribed burns contains fewer harmful particulates than wildfire smoke. And by conducting prescribed burns in the spring — instead of fall, when air is more prone to stagnation — weather patterns could further minimize smoke impacts.

The study used historical data on wildfire smoke emissions by geographic area over time for 2018 and 2020, two exceptionally active wildfire seasons in the West. Researchers coupled that data with weather pattern models and air-quality data to understand how smoke from different sources traveled around the West. They also modeled where smoke would go if maximum-smoke conditions were extended throughout the length of the fire season. That allowed them to see how monthly weather patterns altered smoke transport and air quality if the amount of smoke produced was the same each month.

The study concluded that prescribed burns in Arizona and central Oregon have been effective at mitigating wildfires in those places. That implication aligns with a body of science arguing that mechanical thinning, logging and prescribed burning reduce wildfire risk by removing fuels.

But some scientists and environmental groups, armed with a competing body of science, contend that widespread fuels treatments across forest landscapes can increase fire risk, rather than decrease it, by giving more space for wind and sunlight to dry remaining fuels and whip up wildfire activity. Those forests evolved depending on regular wildfire to remain healthy, the research claims, and reducing natural fire activity can result in more catastrophic wildfires.

The study didn't directly address that topic, but it did assess a "deficit" of fire in the West: For example, the area burned by prescribed fire each year in Northern California is less than 11% of the area that burned before human interventions, such as clear-cut logging and full-suppression firefighting. That's led to an unnatural excess of fuels on the forest, the study concluded. The authors also pointed to Indigenous use of intentional fire to manage landscapes.

Makoto Kelp, the study's lead author who recently earned a doctorate from Harvard in earth and planetary sciences, said in an interview Tuesday that "there's this scientific need for the Forest Service" to establish more of a "scientific basis" for the efficacy of prescribed burning in mitigating wildfire risk. Smaller scale studies in the West support the practice's efficacy, he said, and prescribed burns in the East and Southeast have shown ecological benefit. But there isn't much research looking across the entire West. The U.S. Forest Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration partnered on the study.

Also, the study's authors acknowledged that prescribed burns have a chance of affecting wildfire behavior only if a wildfire happens to start or burn into an area already treated with prescribed burns of suitable size to affect the blaze — and most wildfire starts are random and unpredictable.

"Nonetheless," the study concluded, "our work suggests that more rigorous prescribed fires over larger areas would reduce the smoke burden in subsequent years over the western United States."

Better burns

Specifically, the study found that implementing large prescribed burns in Northern California could reduce wildfire smoke particulate, known as PM2.5, by 43 micrograms per square meter (ug/m3). Those microscopic particles can penetrate deep into lung tissue and aggravate a variety of health problems, including asthma.

But beyond Northern California, it would also reduce smoke particulate across the entire West by about 10.84 ug/m3. Similarly, burning in Washington and Oregon, particularly on the vegetation-rich western slope of the Cascades, could reduce smoke particulate there by about 66 ug/m3. Coupled together, burning across those two states and Northern California could reduce the entire West's smoke particulate by about 21.47 ug/m3.

Kelp clarified Tuesday, "We’re not advocating for only targeting prescribed burns in the coastal states," but that those are the states whose fires have the most sway over wildfire smoke across the West, mainly because of prevailing winds that blow the smoke east. Also, he noted, "That’s what drives the human exposures," because the West Coast holds more widespread and populous population centers than the rest of the West. "Once you go past the coast you have population centers that are kind of scattered."

Kelp also stressed that the size of the prescribed burns matters as much as doing them in the right places: "We want more prescribed burns in the West as a whole … but it’s kind of the size of the prescribed burns that’s troublesome."

Prescribed burns of a few dozen or hundred acres are "probably not big enough to probably undo a hundred years of fire suppression," he said, arguing that "the parcel of land has to be large enough or it’s not going to be effective in reducing future smoke."

The federal government has recently devoted billions of dollars to reducing wildfire risk in the West, with much of the money going toward fuels thinning like prescribed burns. Although the number of prescribed burns has generally increased in recent years, even before the funding decisions, the number of large prescribed burns hasn’t kept up.

Across the West, the study found that only 111 out of a total 7,193 prescribed fires in 2018 were larger than 1,000 acres. In 2019, 157 out of 17,185 burns were larger than 1,000 acres. In 2020, 142 out of a total 15,214 burns were larger than 1,000 acres. And very few of those were in the Pacific states.

"I don’t want this to be a justification for just more prescribed burns of any size," he said of the study. "Understanding this critical threshold of size is important, because if you just do a bunch of prescribed burns at small acreage, you’re just going to produce a bunch of smoke that impacts these frontline communities."

Timing

He also acknowledged that communities in the West are already sensitive to wildfire smoke and may not want more from prescribed burns. Burning in spring rather than fall, when air is more prone to stagnation, could somewhat mitigate smoke impacts.

"There’s a lot of socio-ecological pressures in this field," he said. "Wildfire seasons are getting longer and longer and now you want to set fires on purpose when the season’s over? People don’t want that and there’s a public fatigue to it."

But, he stressed, "Prescribed burns produce much less smoke than a wildfire."

"Because they’re pretty controlled, more than these wildfires, they have a higher combustion efficiency and produce less organic carbon," he said. "And we know organic carbon is the cancer-causing component of wildfire smoke. It’s, 1) less smoke, and 2) the components of that are less harmful than if they were in an unchecked wildfire."