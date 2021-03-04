More Missoula County residents now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

More Missoula County residents will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after changes to health department policy.

The county announced on Thursday morning that members eligible under 1B, including those under 70 with preexisting conditions such as cancer, chronic heart conditions and Type 1 and 2 diabetes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Approximately 1,000 first-dose Pfizer appointments will be available starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The clinics will take place on March 5 and March 8 at the former Lucky's Market in Southgate Mall.

Appointments can be made at covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO (4636). Individuals who make appointments are expected to commit to receiving their second dose exactly 21 days later.

These particular appointments are not open to individuals in Missoula County included in Phase 1B+, which was announced by the state on Tuesday and will take effect on March 8.

Missoula County has yet to say when it will move into Phase 1B+, which includes individuals age 60 and older as well as all people 16-69 with conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis and neurological conditions such as dementia among several other medical conditions.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Contact him on Twitter @jordyhansen or via email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.