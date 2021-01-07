More Montanans seek first-time food assistance during COVID, report says

The sudden spike and the public health issues were challenging on the emergency food system. Pantries had to rethink their distribution methods for safety reasons. There was uncertainty regarding spikes in demand and the stresses on the production system. In the spring, the volume of donations from stores through Grocery Rescue fell as shoppers stockpiled goods, but has since recovered.

Burhop said that early in the pandemic, the U.S. Congress moved quickly with relief efforts and strengthening the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to lessen the burdens on local food pantries. (For every meal provided by a local pantry, SNAP provides nine.)

Heading into the new year, she said Congress needs to provide “comprehensive and meaningful relief at the federal level, and for our state to implement those programs and options whenever they’re available.”

The pandemic has shown that “the emergency food pantry system, on its own in a regular year, isn’t able to meet the need for food assistance without a strong federal response as well, and even more so in a time of crisis, we need Congress to continue playing a role” in programs such as SNAP and meals for schools and seniors.

While the state Legislature is in session, Burhop said the network will be “opposing any efforts to cut or weaken access to SNAP benefits. SNAP is always our most important anti-hunger program, but particularly during a time of crisis and heightened hunger across the state, we need our state lawmakers to protect access to SNAP.” They will also be urging support for Double SNAP Dollars, allowing clients to buy food at farmers markets and receive bonus funding to purchase fruits and vegetables, helping not only clients but local producers, she said.

