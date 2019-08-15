River rule options

The scoping document recently put out by the Forest Service and Park Service breaks the river system into segments and lists the desired conditions, the indicators that something is amiss and the thresholds that might trigger management activities.

Copies of the proposed action can be assessed at www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56536 and also can be picked up at the ranger station in Hungry Horse and the supervisor’s office in Kalispell. Comments on the proposed action are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 13 and can be emailed to comments-northern-flathead@usda.gov. Here's a look at the river segment proposals.

North Fork, scenic stretch

This 40-mile scenic stretch of the North Fork runs from the Canadian border to Camas Bridge.

“Visitor use on the Scenic segment of the North Fork is characterized by a remote, non-motorized, on-river experience with world class views of the Livingston Range in Glacier National Park that is accessible in places by vehicles,” the document noted. “Users find a fairly high degree of isolation, commitment, risk, and challenge while floating or fishing on the river with few encounters with the sights and sounds of humans.”

The majority of users are private parties here, and as use increases, some limits on the party size or number of parties may take place. Some of the thresholds, or goals, is to limit float encounters to not more than three parties per day on the river and no more than 12 parties on the shore.

North Fork, rec stretch

This 19-mile stretch runs from Camas Bridge to the confluence with the Middle Fork of the Flathead. This segment mainly is nonmotorized day use for floating and fishing from the shore, with frequent interactions among visitors. Its high use can cause intermittent congestion at access sites, and it may be suitable for enhanced visitor services.

The plan proposes instituting a permit system, staggering launch times, limiting group sizes and possibly developing a new river access site at Camas Bridge if the average number of watercraft passing by a selected location is more than 60 watercraft per day. They also could put restrictions on outfitters under certain circumstances.

“Although the recreation experience that is managed for in this corridor is not one of solitude, long waits at put-ins, take-outs and above rapids could result in a diminished recreation experience as a result of overcrowding,” the plan noted.

Middle Fork, wild stretch

This 27-mile segment runs from Schafer Meadows to the confluence with Bear Creek. It’s entirely within the Great Bear and Bob Marshall wilderness areas, with opportunities for “expedition-length trips and floats with the highest degree of remoteness, commitment, risk and challenge,” the report noted. “Visitors can expect encounters with the sights and sounds of humans; however, the natural environment will generally appear to be affected primarily by the forces of nature.”

The Schafer Meadows Airstrip ensures for a wide range of users on the river, including outfitters.

One of the triggers for management actions involves encounters with or launches of more than two parties a day. That could prompt group size limits, a permit system, outfitter restrictions and seasonal restrictions.

Similar restrictions could be included for the stretch above Schafer Meadows, with the proposed plan noting that floating that water currently is minimal. However, if more than 12 parties launch for two consecutive seasons, or for three out of five seasons, permits could be required, and outfitters and group sizes could be limited.

Non-floaters known as “shore parties” also could face restrictions if they create more than four encounters per day with floaters, since “encounters with too many shore parties will compromise the desired float experience.”

Middle Fork, rec stretch

This segment is split into three management units. The first is 23 miles from the Bear Creek confluence to Cascadilla, with Glacier National Park on one side and the Flathead National Forest on the other in many places. It serves as a transitional zone between primitive and roaded areas, but congestion can occur at access sites during the peak summer season.

Day use is common, which mainly is nonmotorized on the river and shore. Floaters can expect few to moderate encounters with other visitors, and few large groups. The shoreline use is mainly at fishing access sites.

Encounters with more than five parties during the peak season could lead to group size limits, a permit system, outfitter restrictions and seasonal restrictions, since the recreation experience is supposed to include “a degree of solitude.”

Designated campsites, as well as expanded river access, also are under consideration.

The second management unit covers the 16-mile stretch from Cascadilla to West Glacier, and mainly is known for whitewater rafting opportunities, with frequent interactions among on-shore and off-shore visitors. Its popularity and use by outfitters and the general public can cause congestion at rapids and parking areas.

Congestion at access sites, including 15- to 25-minute waits, could prompt launch permits being required and staggered launches. More than 10 encounters with other parties may lead to limits on group sizes and outfitter restrictions. And if too many people camp along the river — that number isn’t known — they could prohibit camping to favor day use.

Unit three is the 15-mile stretch from West Glacier to the confluence with the South Fork of the Flathead River and is fairly heavily used by floaters. This results in higher triggers for management actions, ranging from 150 to 170 boats per day. Limiting the number of permits and staggering boat launches could be proposed once those thresholds are reached to minimize long waits at launch sites and above rapids.

South Fork, wild stretch

This 38-mile stretch is from the confluence of Youngs and Danaher creeks to Mid Creek, and is entirely within the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area. It’s managed for solitude, with expedition-length floats in a remote, challenging environment. The numbers and types of outfitter and service permits already are limited, but more restrictions could apply if more than three encounters of float parties occur each day.

A second management unit covers 13 miles from the Bob to Swinging Bridge, and also is managed for solitude, but more day uses and fewer overnight trips. While some outfitted use occurs, more are private parties.

South Fork, rec stretch

This popular nine-mile segment from the Swinging Bridge to Hungry Horse Reservoir is the only portion of the Flathead River with some motorized boat use. Party size limits and a permit system could be implemented if more than 20 watercraft pass a certain point each day.