More than 1,200 Missoula County teachers vaccinated this week

More than 1,200 teachers in Missoula County were vaccinated this week as schools held clinics in gymnasiums and some teachers at other schools sought out appointments at local pharmacies ahead of clinics scheduled at their buildings.
“It’s just a huge relief, a lot of hope and then lots of smiles all around,” said KaCee Ballou, president of the Missoula Education Association, which supports staff of Missoula County Public Schools.
Over 1,000 teachers and classified staff in Missoula County Public Schools received their first dose of the vaccine this week through clinics held in partnership with Granite Pharmacy from Wednesday to Friday in the Sentinel High School gymnasium.
Ballou got emotional as she talked about teachers' excitement to get their first dose of the vaccine before “walking out into the sunshine” for the start of their spring break on Friday.
Granite Pharmacy — which received enough doses to vaccinate all teachers in Missoula County — vaccinated at least another 200 teachers this week at clinics held in Seeley Lake, Condon, Potomac, Target Range and at Woodman School in Lolo, pharmacy owner Eric Beyer said Friday afternoon.
On top of that, some teachers at other schools with clinics scheduled for next week opted to schedule appointments ahead of those clinics at other pharmacies like Albertsons. Frenchtown and DeSmet are among other schools that Granite will visit next week, Beyer said.
“I feel safer being around kids,” said DeSmet Public School teacher Jacob Cronin.
Cronin could have waited until next week to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic for DeSmet teachers, but when he found an appointment opening at an Albertsons in Missoula, he couldn’t click the vaccine sign-up link fast enough.
“I’m ready,” Cronin said before his appointment Friday.
The vaccinations follow a federal push by the Biden administration to get teachers and child care workers vaccinated — even if states have not declared them eligible yet. The federal program sends allocations of vaccine to local pharmacies that are separate from state allocations for Montanans currently eligible under the state plan.
Under Montana’s state vaccination plan, teachers and child care workers would not have been eligible to receive the vaccine until Phase 1C, following changes to the state’s vaccination plan by Gov. Greg Gianforte that prioritized high-risk individuals and bumped teachers further back in line.
Montana on Monday moves to Phase 1B+ of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, which includes Montanans age 60 and older as well as people ages 16 to 59 years old who have certain existing or chronic health conditions such as asthma, liver disease or cystic fibrosis.
To date, Missoula County Public Schools is the largest AA district in Montana to run its own clinic in partnership with another pharmacy. Other AA districts have mostly instructed teachers to schedule appointments at pharmacies through vaccinefinder.org.
MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson said that in addition to preventing the spread of COVID-19, getting teachers vaccinated will help with staffing.
“I think the biggest thing for us is just being able to count on our staff being at school,” Watson said. “As we get more people vaccinated, they're less likely to either catch COVID or be considered a close contact, so that helps with our staffing numbers. It really impacts what we can do as a school district if we don't have enough staff members in class.”
Missoula County was able to receive the volume of doses it did in part because of a partnership between Granite Pharmacy and Community Medical Center, which helped store Granite’s allocation of the Pfizer vaccine, Beyer said. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept extremely cold (minus 70 degrees), limiting the pharmacies in the state that are able to store that vaccine.
Beyer also said that he worked with districts in the county to determine how many staff they had in need of the vaccine so he knew how many doses to request.
Some teachers at schools that are holding first-dose clinics with Granite Pharmacy next week have opted to get their vaccine sooner at other local pharmacies.
DeSmet Public School Principal Matthew Driessen said he has been working to get teachers in “wherever we can get them in to get a shot.”
“The bottom line is that the schools are the linchpin of the economy in this pandemic,” Driessen said. “If the schools close down, all the parents have to stay home with their kids and go back to online learning.”
With the emergence of variants of COVID-19, Driessen sees getting vaccinated as quickly as possible as of the utmost importance. To date, he said that only two of the school’s 14 teachers have not been vaccinated, and half of the school’s 12 support staff will get vaccinated by Granite Pharmacy next week.
On Friday, Cronin said all of the teachers have been helping each other and subbing class periods while their co-workers attend appointments to get their shot.
“We've all been a team and been really positive about it,” Cronin said.