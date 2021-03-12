More than 1,200 Missoula County teachers vaccinated this week

Beyer also said that he worked with districts in the county to determine how many staff they had in need of the vaccine so he knew how many doses to request.

Some teachers at schools that are holding first-dose clinics with Granite Pharmacy next week have opted to get their vaccine sooner at other local pharmacies.

DeSmet Public School Principal Matthew Driessen said he has been working to get teachers in “wherever we can get them in to get a shot.”

“The bottom line is that the schools are the linchpin of the economy in this pandemic,” Driessen said. “If the schools close down, all the parents have to stay home with their kids and go back to online learning.”

With the emergence of variants of COVID-19, Driessen sees getting vaccinated as quickly as possible as of the utmost importance. To date, he said that only two of the school’s 14 teachers have not been vaccinated, and half of the school’s 12 support staff will get vaccinated by Granite Pharmacy next week.

On Friday, Cronin said all of the teachers have been helping each other and subbing class periods while their co-workers attend appointments to get their shot.

“We've all been a team and been really positive about it,” Cronin said.

