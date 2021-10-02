More than 200 rally in Missoula in support of reproductive rights

As reproductive rights and access to abortions are being threatened nationally and in Montana, over 200 people gathered on the Missoula County Courthouse steps on Saturday morning to show their support for a person’s right to choose.

Missoula March to Defend Reproductive Rights, which was put together in coordination with the national Women’s March organization, began at 11 a.m. and lasted over an hour.

Several speakers shared their experiences and a table was set up with scripts for those at the rally to call their representatives. Mia McKinney, a fourth-year University of Montana student and the student director for the Women's Resource Center at UM, helped organize the local rally.

“I think that Missoula does not stand for the governmental control over people’s bodies,” McKinney said. “We want to make our voices heard and demand that our abortion rights and our right to health care will not be taken away.”