More than 200 rally in Missoula in support of reproductive rights

As reproductive rights and access to abortions are being threatened nationally and in Montana, over 200 people gathered on the Missoula County Courthouse steps on Saturday morning to show their support for a person’s right to choose.
Missoula March to Defend Reproductive Rights, which was put together in coordination with the national Women’s March organization, began at 11 a.m. and lasted over an hour.
Several speakers shared their experiences and a table was set up with scripts for those at the rally to call their representatives. Mia McKinney, a fourth-year University of Montana student and the student director for the Women's Resource Center at UM, helped organize the local rally.
“I think that Missoula does not stand for the governmental control over people’s bodies,” McKinney said. “We want to make our voices heard and demand that our abortion rights and our right to health care will not be taken away.”
On Sept. 30, a Billings judge halted the implementation of three new laws targeting abortion rights hours before they were set to go into effect. The laws would have banned abortions after 20 weeks, require that a person be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion, required informed consent before a drug-induced abortion as well as put a ban on providing the medication through the mail.
In early September, the nation’s most restrictive abortion law went into effect in Texas and may give the Supreme Court reason to uphold or overturn Roe v. Wade.
One Missoula woman at the courthouse rally, Jean Croxton, held a sign that said, “Did this before — 50 years ago.”
“When I was a young woman (I was) lobbying for reproductive rights before Roe v. Wade and it’s unbelievable that here we are again, half a century later, fighting the same battles when a majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade, which is how that works in a democracy,” Croxton said. “Policy follows the needs of the majority.
“Right now in our state and in Texas and other states, we have a powerful minority challenging those rights and it’s time to fight again.”
State Sen. Shannon O’Brien (D-Missoula, SD 46) also spoke during the rally and Deb Frandsen, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s Regional Director and Grants Coordinator, read a letter in support of reproductive rights from the senator.
Sen. Tester is a co-sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which essentially codifies the rights Roe v. Wade protects.
“Here, we believe that the government has no place coming between a woman and her doctor and dictating what she can or can’t do. We believe in a woman’s right to privacy. So much so that we enshrined it in our state’s constitution,” Sen. Tester’s letter said.
Several community members spoke during the event, including local high school student Samara Timm and Monroe Karlin, a UM student.
“I’ve known many people who when they asked to have birth control, (have) been told that it’s just an excuse to have unprotected sex,” Karlin said. “I think that is a damaging, inappropriate thing to say to a young person, especially when it comes from a person who does not have a uterus.”
