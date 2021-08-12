More than 30 structures lost so far in Boulder 2700 fire near Flathead Lake

“We all love making a difference in our community and what better way to thank the firefighters than helping them replace ruined equipment,” the foundation wrote in a news release.

To donate to the effort, go to gpcf.betterworld.org/campaigns/fire-relief.

Thorne Creek

The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls grew to 23,010 acres as of Thursday morning after a wind event the previous day increased fire activity and allowed it to become established on the north aspect of Ashley Creek. Aerial operations were initiated.

“The goal is to bring (the) fire down the ridge and into the bottom of the drainage at a slow pace to protect the watershed from high intensity fire effects,” said incident commander Mike Goicoechea in a news release.

Multiple hotshot crews will be hand firing along the control line on the fire’s western edge. Going into the weekend, crews will work to move the fire toward the Thompson River, while others will monitor fire activity and scout areas to slow fire spread to the south and east.