More than 30 structures lost so far in Boulder 2700 fire near Flathead Lake

More residents near Flathead Lake are being impacted by early-stage evacuation notices as the Boulder 2700 fire continues to threaten homes.
Finley Point and the area south of Mahood Lane and Ski Doo Creek have moved to Stage I evacuations and should prepare to leave their property, according to a Thursday fire update. Property owners between mile markers 9 and 11 along Highway 35 should also be prepared to evacuate.
Minimal fire behavior was observed as of Thursday morning, but pockets of heat continue to smolder in sunny areas.
The estimated size of the fire remains at 2,072 acres and is 36% contained. As of Thursday, the fire destroyed 14 primary and 17 secondary structures.
Firefighters will continue to mop up hot spots along the fire’s edge that protrude like fingers into the forest before moving inward. Crews will reinforce containment lines with hand lines where bulldozers can’t access due to steep slopes.
Smokejumpers are expected to help construct lines and extinguish hot spots.
The Greater Polson Community Foundation is raising funds to support Finley Point and Yellow Bay volunteer firefighters with a relief campaign prompted by the Boulder 2700 fire.
Volunteer firefighters often must purchase their own equipment, and some of their gear was destroyed in the blaze.
“We all love making a difference in our community and what better way to thank the firefighters than helping them replace ruined equipment,” the foundation wrote in a news release.
To donate to the effort, go to gpcf.betterworld.org/campaigns/fire-relief.
Thorne Creek
The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls grew to 23,010 acres as of Thursday morning after a wind event the previous day increased fire activity and allowed it to become established on the north aspect of Ashley Creek. Aerial operations were initiated.
“The goal is to bring (the) fire down the ridge and into the bottom of the drainage at a slow pace to protect the watershed from high intensity fire effects,” said incident commander Mike Goicoechea in a news release.
Multiple hotshot crews will be hand firing along the control line on the fire’s western edge. Going into the weekend, crews will work to move the fire toward the Thompson River, while others will monitor fire activity and scout areas to slow fire spread to the south and east.
Hot and dry weather will persist in the area, with temperatures consistently reaching above 90 degrees accompanied by low humidity levels. Winds are also anticipated to transition from the northwest to the northeast with gusts around 15 mph.
“The high-pressure system over the fire is expected to begin breaking down,” Goicoechea wrote. “This will create critical fire weather conditions heading into the weekend.”
All residents in the Harlow and Ashley zones are on evacuation orders while those in the Graves northeast and Graves southeast zones are on evacuation warnings.
The Montana Red Cross opened an evacuation center for displaced residents at the Thompson Falls Community Center. Red Cross services can also be requested by phone at 800-272-6668.
Granite Pass
The Granite Pass Complex fire was expected to transition to a Type 3 incident management organization Thursday, based on the Missoula Ranger District.
Crews fighting the four fires making up the Granite Pass Complex near Lolo Pass are practicing mop-up operations to protect Highway 12, timber resources and lines for electricity while minimizing impacts to private property and structures.
The combined fires have burned across 5,758 acres straddling the Montana-Idaho border and are 15% contained. The BM Hill fire is the largest and remains consistent at a size of 4,882 acres, burning just over a mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.
Hot spots are being revealed along the perimeter of the BM Hill fire as temperatures climb and humidity levels drop. Engine crews are battling those hot spots throughout the day while heavy equipment work continues toward Crooked Fork Creek on the indirect line on the southwest end of the fire.
Thirty-three structures are reportedly threatened.
Hay Creek
Management of the Hay Creek fire burning near Polebridge is transitioning from the California Incident Management Team 13 to a local team. Friday will mark the final day of the move.
An infrared flight on Wednesday evening showed minimal heat in the fire and minimal fire activity was expected again Thursday. Evacuation warnings are still in place for property owners on Moose Creek Road, Red Meadow Road, North Fork Road and Polebridge Loop.
The size of the blaze is still reported as 2,894 acres and holding steady at 30% containment.
Fuel reduction efforts on the Red Meadow road are anticipated to be complete by Friday. About 130 loads of logs have been removed from the indirect fire line in the Spruce Creek area and are staged on Moose Creek and Red Meadow Roads.
South Yaak, Burnt Peak
Residents near the South Yaak and Burnt Peak fires are on pre-evacuation notice as the blazes near Troy continue to grow.
North of Troy, near the Kootenai River, the South Yaak fire prompted residents on East Side Road, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Seventeen Mile Creek and Sylvanite to be on pre-evacuation notice and should be ready to leave if necessary. The roads are not open to the general public at this time.
Residents in the North Fork Keeler Creek area are also on pre-evacuation notice as the Burnt Peak fire burning southwest of Troy near the Montana-Idaho border continues to grow.
The South Yaak fire grew to 10,498 acres as of Thursday morning and is the larger of the two. About 44% of the fire is contained as of Thursday morning.
The Burnt Peak fire added 150 acres from Wednesday to Thursday and is now 3,733 acres in size with 46% containment.
Smoke update
Missoula, Hamilton and Stevensville are expected to have good air quality into Friday.
Frenchtown and Seeley Lake could be relieved on Friday as they're expected to emerge into “good” territory after several days in the moderate range.