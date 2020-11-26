More than a season: Polson woman provides free meals to struggling families

The first vehicles pulling up on Monday were filled with people picking up meals for Polson Middle School and Linderman Elementary school families.

Linderman Principal Kristin Willson said she was picking up eight boxes of food and turkeys for families who may need some help this year because of COVID-19.

Then came more cars. The first was one of Nancy’s friends delivering food boxes for employees at St. Joseph Medical Center who were quarantined at home. Then came the assistant principal at Polson High School, who picked up three boxes and turkeys for student families.

Hauserman talked about giving as a way to live, as her calling intertwined with her faith in God.

"This is my church," she said as she lifted her hands up to falling snow.

The pandemic, she said, has done horrendous things, whether that be the sickness itself, isolation or people losing their jobs. But it has highlighted some good things, she added: “People are really stepping up and helping their neighbors.”

Her work caught traction with people who then donated money to her to continue to feed the community safely without having to brave packed grocery stores.