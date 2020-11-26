More than a season: Polson woman provides free meals to struggling families

While snow fell in front of Nancy Hausermann’s Polson home Monday, she prepared for the groups of vehicles coming to retrieve free food for Thanksgiving.
“We ended up with 51 (boxes)” Hausermann said of turkeys, eggs, dinner rolls and everything else people would need for a Thanksgiving dinner. “My goal was 20."
This week, Hausermann was a local example of a nationwide effort to help neighbors struggling with unemployment, health challenges and lack of mobility. Her private offerings were mirrored by larger organizations across western Montana as families sought help for the holiday.
On Monday, Hausermann moved the boxes from the garage to a plastic table sporting a cloth, a Dale Earnhardt Jr. umbrella and hand sanitizer. For delivery day, she wore a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and a Mickey Mouse face mask.
It’s not rare for her to feed the hungry. She’s been feeding people for around 30 years, starting with the families of miners who had lost their jobs when the mines closed when she lived in Arkansas. She compared the COVID-19 pandemic economics to those families she saw in her former home.
That’s why she used all $1,200 of her April stimulus money to purchase food for those in need in Polson. She’s been going strong since, she said, feeding people every two weeks. She has put, “Fifteen to 25 (grocery) bags out and they're always gone,” she said.
The first vehicles pulling up on Monday were filled with people picking up meals for Polson Middle School and Linderman Elementary school families.
Linderman Principal Kristin Willson said she was picking up eight boxes of food and turkeys for families who may need some help this year because of COVID-19.
Then came more cars. The first was one of Nancy’s friends delivering food boxes for employees at St. Joseph Medical Center who were quarantined at home. Then came the assistant principal at Polson High School, who picked up three boxes and turkeys for student families.
Hauserman talked about giving as a way to live, as her calling intertwined with her faith in God.
"This is my church," she said as she lifted her hands up to falling snow.
Support Local Journalism
The pandemic, she said, has done horrendous things, whether that be the sickness itself, isolation or people losing their jobs. But it has highlighted some good things, she added: “People are really stepping up and helping their neighbors.”
Her work caught traction with people who then donated money to her to continue to feed the community safely without having to brave packed grocery stores.
One friend donated around $4,000, she said, and people have continued to reach out to help with food or cash donations.
“We want them to stay home and enjoy Thanksgiving,” she said.
Elsewhere in western Montana, local organizations are hoping to make things a little easier for neighbors.
Missoula Senior Center Executive Board Member Kathy Campbell said that the center has been providing grab-and-go lunches five days a week for Missoula County residents aged 60 and older since March. On Tuesday, the center was planning to provide prepared Thanksgiving meals.
“Everything's included, packaged and out the door,” she said, adding that the meals will be everything from turkey to pumpkin pie.
The Missoula Senior Center expected around 150 people to come through the grab-and-go site.
Kelli Hess, Director of Operation at the Missoula Food Bank, said that around 1,600 people drove through to get turkeys and bags of Thanksgiving fixings on Sunday. Hess estimated 600 more people would get food before the Food Bank closed on Wednesday.
"Lots of smaller celebrations it seems is the theme," Hess said. And while plenty of people requested smaller turkeys or just turkey breasts for smaller gatherings, most got the whole turkey.
Hess said that the end of the year is always their busiest time. With the rise in COVID-19 cases and businesses shutting down, the Food Bank is seeing more new clients than ever before.
"We've been busier since March than we've ever been," Hess said. "So our prediction is the need is gonna be more than it's ever been this holiday season."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.