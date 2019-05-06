Just short of 900 people gathered at Neptune Aviation on Saturday night for the "301 Strong Benefit" held to support Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer, who was critically wounded in a shooting spree outside Missoula in March.
"It was an incredible event," Missoula County Sheriff's Detective Mike Sunderland said Monday. "We had a great keynote speaker in Attorney General Tim Fox. The event was truly about Wade; there were no politics involved."
Sunderland, lead coordinator to the night's festivities, said he expects the money raised through the event will exceed $90,000 by the time all funds are tallied by the end of the week.
The event featured a live silent auction, a raffle, and live music by singer and songwriter Shane Claus. Sheriff T.J. McDermott, Missoula Police Chief Mike Brady and Montana Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Jason Hildenstab each spoke on Saturday night, thanking the law enforcement involved and the community.
A special thanks went out to the Utah Fraternal Order of Police, who constructed a support system for Palmer as he recovers at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
"They have been instrumental," Sunderland said.
Palmer was shot three times in the early morning of March 15 after approaching the vehicle of a man believed to have shot three people, killing one, outside Missoula about an hour earlier.
The month and a half since the spree has been a marathon of fundraisers for those wounded or killed in the attacks. Sunderland said Palmer's survival means he will need funds for long-term medical care. That means supporting his family members who may care for him instead of work, as well as the mountain of hospital bills that will follow his immediate care needs.
"The last thing we want is for someone to be forgotten," Sunderland said. "We can't forget."
Fuel Fitness and Neptune Aviation sponsored the event, Sunderland said, which was well attended by current and retired law enforcement officers.
As the money from the benefit continues to roll in this week, he said teamwork by the community, volunteers and sponsors was the underlying reason the fundraiser was such a success.
"I'm still in shock at the support and amount of money we were able to raise," he said. "I can't hardly comprehend it."
The shootings that preceded Palmer's wounded mother and son Julie and Casey Blanchard and killed their friend, Shelley Hayes.
Johnathan Bertsch, 28, of Arlee was charged with one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. He is being held without bond.