‘More than solid’: Climbing community salutes Brian Kennedy

WEST GLACIER – For a man who made a name for himself above the clouds, it was on the ground where Brian Kennedy so often left his mark.

The late alpinist and newspaperman was remembered at a memorial Monday evening in West Glacier, on a mountainside overlooking the peaks of Glacier National Park — nearly all of which he’d climbed. Kennedy died alongside longtime climbing partner Jack Beard while the two were descending Dusty Star Mountain after successfully reaching the named prominence of the mountain via a new route. Both were 67.

On Monday, with the setting sun illuminating rows of peaks that he'd once stood atop, it wasn’t just Kennedy’s fellow mountaineers remembering a titan of Glacier climbing. Many were too moved, or grief-stricken, to speak. But there were no shortage of stories about a man who made an imprint on the lives he touched across Montana.

There was a former assistant principal who remembered Kennedy’s dedication to covering high school affairs and sports as editor of the Hungry Horse News, which Kennedy owned and edited from 1978 to 1999. And when her husband died, she said, Kennedy was soon at her door with a photo portrait of him.

There was a Columbia Falls neighbor who appreciated his graciousness when she purchased and built upon a lot next to Kennedy’s. She recalled the quick friendship he developed with her family despite them occupying his own home’s viewshed. Another neighbor remembered Kennedy’s willingness to help organize to oppose a nearby development proposal that would have required digging under the Flathead River.

Yet another spoke of his devotion to his partner, Denise Davies, and her two pint-sized dogs: “I would see this tall, dignified man walking with two dogs that could fit in a shoebox.”

Ken Fielder, a former employee of Kennedy’s at the Hungry Horse News, grinned as he recalled to a crowd of more than 100 assembled at the Park View Pavilion in West Glacier how “I got fired by Brian” after just two weeks of employment as a reporter.

Fielder recalled that a friend of his, a reporter at the Hungry Horse News soon to take a job in Bozeman, suggested Fielder apply for his job. Fielder got the job and embarked on his first assignment. When it came time to file the copy, there was one problem: He didn’t know how to use a computer. A co-worker had to do it.

After a couple weeks of that, Kennedy pulled Fielder into his office, he said, and explained that “this isn’t going to work out.”

Fielder reconnected with Kennedy later, probing his mind for a biography Fielder wrote and published through the Glacier Mountaineering Society. Kennedy was a longtime member and leader of the society.

Others had greater success working with Kennedy the newspaperman.

“You could always count on him being there,” the former school administrator recalled, describing Kennedy as “just a super-duper guy.”

Warren Lane, a former longtime high school teacher and himself an accomplished mountaineer and board member of Glacier Mountaineering Society, recalled that Kennedy was always willing to embark on trips, and greeted poor conditions with a positive attitude. One time, while on the Beartooth Range's Froze to Death Plateau en route to the summit of Granite Peak, the highest in Montana, Kennedy was instrumental in distracting salt-seeking goats to allow others in the party to urinate.

“Somebody like Brian wandering off, and there’d be five, six goats in tow,” Warren recalled, laughing, of the 2009 climb.

Granite Peak was the first time Lane met Kennedy — the two shared a tent during the expedition — and the outing laid the foundation of a climbing and tenting partnership that culminated in a successful self-guided ascent of Alaska’s Denali, the highest peak in North America, in 2015.

What stuck out to Lane wasn’t just Kennedy’s climbing prowess and good attitude, but also the exhaustive preparation Kennedy brought to climbing expeditions. More than someone a team could count on, Lane said, he was someone a team would rely upon. So meticulous was his research, Kennedy counted the switchbacks on the approach to Granite Peak and knew at precisely which one the party should diverge from the trail to stay on the ideal route.

“He didn’t just come along,” he said. "He had research to contribute. This guy is — solid is not enough of a word — he was more than solid. He was the best.”

After the trip up Granite, Lane said, “there was no question after that” that he would climb and tent with Kennedy, who he noted was especially conscientious of group dynamics and schedules when climbing.

Kennedy’s knowledge and expertise, including his understanding of civic institutions and dynamics, extended beyond the mountains and beyond his retirement from the newspaper business in 1999. A neighbor who recruited Kennedy to the Upper Flathead Neighborhood Association, a group opposing a large residential development pitched for the town, remarked that Kennedy, “with his energy, his wisdom, his enthusiasm, he was exactly what we needed.”

The development proposal was withdrawn earlier this week.

That wisdom was an asset in the alpine, too. Stephen Smith, a partner on Denali, recalled that the party hit poor weather conditions at about 18,000 feet elevation on the 20,310-foot pinnacle.

“Brian was the one that offered a calm, patient approach,” he said, “‘Let’s wait it out and see.’ And we were able to summit later that day.”

Many at the memorial remembered Kennedy for his photography, whether in the newspaper or on climbs — or both. A former journalist observed at the memorial that “The Hungry Horse News, under Brian’s tutelage, always had the most wonderful photos.”

When friends recovered Kennedy and Beard’s gear at the base of Dusty Star a few days after the pair’s deaths, they found Kennedy’s camera and recovered the images he took on the climb.

One of the final shots was of Kennedy and Beard atop the 8,084-foot named prominence, confirming that they made it up one final climb. He had previously summited the highest point of Dusty Star. That meant that Kennedy, who tracked his ascents in a comprehensive spreadsheet, had summited 231 of Glacier National Park’s 234 named peaks.

After the memorial, Lane “was really struck by the variety of people whose lives he touched. There’s so much more to a person than you realize.” Davies realized that “I had no idea my partner was such a hero.”

Kennedy’s son, Jim, was more philosophical in an original song he performed at the memorial: “Mountains made you, mountains gave you, mountains take your breath away. Mountains made you my old man, mountain man. Now you know how big the sky really is.”