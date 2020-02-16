More timber harvest, grazing in new BLM plan

The University of Montana and Montana Wilderness Association identified more than 16,000 acres of potential “lands with wilderness characteristics.” The plan calls for managing 2,365 acres under this designation. That's not enough, in the Wilderness Association’s view.

“We’re assessing our options at this point so we will participate in the protest process and prioritize what our protests are going to be,” Robinson said.

Greg Munther, the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers’ volunteer board conservation director, struck a more conciliatory tone.

“While we didn't get everything we asked for in this plan, we're encouraged to see that the BLM acknowledged many of the requests of public land owners, and that now, special protections like Backcountry Conservation Areas and Special Recreation Management Areas are being proposed for some of the highest quality hunting and fishing areas,” he wrote in an emailed statement. ”For the sporting community, this is definitely an improvement from the old plan and far better than some of the proposed alternatives that were being considered."

The Resource Management Plan is now open for a 30-day protest period. For more information and to view the plan, visit https://www.blm.gov/press-release/proposed-plans-guide-federally-managed-lands-western-and-central-montana-released and click on the link at the bottom of the page.

