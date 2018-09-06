For a play that’s packed up in a truck and driven from town to town, school to school, the production value of “Morgan and Merlin” is awfully high. Fire-breathing dragons, sword fights and a host of characters played by just two actors populate the fantastical educational-outreach tour offering by the Montana Repertory Theatre.
“It’s a mix between ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Will and Grace’ and rated PG,” said director Rosie Ayers.
The story of “Morgan and Merlin” meets retired actress Morgan Lafayette in the modern day, whose husband is kidnapped by a dragon bent on conquering the world. This forces Lafayette to drudge up memories of her centuries-old life as Arthurian sorceress Morgana LeFay, and ask for the help of the wizard Merlin, who's been stuck in a tree.
LeFay goes through ups and downs facing her evil past self and reconciling that with her need to save her husband and the world, along with her former nemesis Merlin.
“As most modern tales, we realized you must balance the light with the dark,” Ayers said of LeFay’s struggle with identity. “We’re all much more complex.”
The touring version of the show started in Potomac on Thursday, and will visit some 40 communities in the next two months. The two actors, Zach French and Christina Heagney, will be setting up the stage in libraries and cafeterias with their stage manager and conducting acting workshops in schools.
Friday and Saturday, Sep. 7 and 8, the play will be performed for the public in the Masquer Theatre at the University of Montana, where the Rep is the professional theater in residence.
The main theme of “Morgan and Merlin,” Ayers said, is being able to take all facets of oneself and use those for good, whatever your past.
This theme is perfect for the intended audience of junior high and high school students who will be seeing “Morgan and Merlin” as it tours across the state, Ayers said, since issues of identity are paramount during that stage of life.
She felt the play’s themes would be ripe for discussion, saying kids in that age range are “much deeper thinkers than we give them credit for.''
“Which is never a negative thing in (analyzing) storytelling.”
Playwright and Hellgate High drama teacher Laramie Dean centered the story on a strong female lead purposefully, writing in his playwright’s note that it’s “the story of a woman who takes huge strides towards something dauntingly difficult, but a worthwhile prize in the end.”
The play isn’t all heavy. Dean works in jokes that work on multiple age levels, making it truly all-ages fun.
“Don’t get me wrong,” Ayers said, “the dragon and sword fighting is really fun.”
They also posed technical challenges for her crew.
Smoke machines and fire obviously can’t be used in classroom settings, so creative solutions were found for dragon breath (cornstarch pumps create billowing clouds of smoke) and lighting tricks were found to enhance the special effects of the play’s frequent time jumps and shifts to battle scenes.
This is especially important, Ayers said, since “Morgan and Merlin” might be kids’ first exposure to live theater and stage effects contrasted against movies and television with big budgets.
“How can I get the same feeling and magic that lives that world?” Ayers said. “We want to pull out every stop that we can to show them the magic of live theater.”