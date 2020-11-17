Morigeau appointed to Senate District 48 seat

Shane Morigeau was appointed to the Senate District 48 seat by Missoula County Commissioners in a unanimous vote during a Tuesday public meeting.

Morigeau, who lost a bid this year to be state auditor, has served two terms as the representative for House District 95 and said he looks forward to the new position. He will serve in the senate seat through Dec. 31, 2022, to carry out the remainder of the term of Democrat Nate McConnell, who resigned Nov. 5 citing the need to care for his children.

Morigeau said he sent in a resignation for the HD-95 seat early on Tuesday.

“It’s a great honor to be able to represent Senate District 48,” he said in a phone interview.

“I’m no stranger to the legislature. I’m excited to get to work and continue to strengthen relationships and do the work that people expect of us, to put the hyper-partisanship aside and focus on working on behalf of Montanans to create jobs and opportunity in the state."

During the meeting, County Commissioner Juanita Vero said it would be critical to build on known trusted relationships across the aisle to prevent bills that would attack efforts for clean energy, mental behavioral health and education.