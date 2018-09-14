MILLTOWN — Missoula Rural firefighters doused a challenging fire Friday that severely damaged a home on Daytona Loop.
The call came in at 8:23 a.m. Engines from East Missoula and Clinton fire as well as two Missoula Rural Fire stations were on the scene.
No residents are injured, but several pets are believed to have perished.
Fire chief Chris Newman said the main body of the fire was knocked down and the fire hadn't spread to nearby structures from the aging two-story house, which is on a corner of Daytona Loop overlooking Interstate 90.
“It’s being very stubborn,” Newman said shortly after 11 a.m. “Just from the standpoint, No. 1, the lack of water supply and there’s some additions to the house with void spaces that are proving to be difficult to get a complete knockdown.”
Milltown is west of the company town of Bonner, on the east bank of the Blackfoot River. It's divided by U.S. Highway 200 and the Montana Rail Link tracks.
Friday’s fire is on the south end of town, where the main source of water is a substandard well. It's across the street and down the block from one in April 2013 in which two homes and a shed were destroyed.
Fires in January and October 2015 claimed single homes north of the railroad tracks.