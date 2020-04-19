Mort Olson works to keep homeless shelter clean during crisis

Neil "Mort” Olson is 63 and could be at home right now, tinkering on vintage motorcycles, his favorite hobby.
Instead, he’s been working almost nonstop to make sure Missoula’s homeless population is safe from the coronavirus pandemic. As the maintenance and facility manager at the Poverello Center, Olson is on the front lines of keeping the building sanitary and making sure Missoula’s most vulnerable and poorest community members are protected.
“I’ve had two days off in the last 30,” he explained. “We’ve had to set the bar an awful lot higher lately. This is one of the hardest-used buildings in town, most certainly. In spite of it being relatively new, it’s under siege, constantly. It gets some hard use."
So, he said, everyone's been on a "really aggressive cleaning campaign.”
Imagine a hotel and a restaurant for hundreds of guests that runs from morning to night, and what kind of cleaning that takes every day. Now imagine that all those guests spend much of their time outdoors in the elements without access to cleaning supplies and many get the flu or colds or other ailments. And now imagine that all those guests sometimes bring their worldly possessions with them everywhere they go. And now, with an invisible killer virus that could be hiding anywhere, cleanliness is literally of life-or-death importance. Any large venue that hosts crowds requires a lot of cleaning, but the Pov is on its own level.
“The difference between cleaning, say, a hotel ballroom and our building is guests here have everything they own with them,” Olson said.
In ordinary times, missing a few surfaces or corners might be fine for a few days. But it’s not acceptable to Olson during this crisis.
“In the building, it’s daily, multiple times a day, sanitizing over and over again and going through an amazing amount of cleaning products and bleach,” Olson said. “But we’re determined we’re going to keep people safe and ourselves as long as this goes.”
Whatever he’s doing, it’s working. The Pov, despite being a group shelter where scores of people often have to come in close contact, has not yet had a reported positive case of COVID-19, although they have been testing.
Olson joined the U.S. Army nearly 40 years ago and spent 30 years as a military technician. He retired and said he was perfectly content to work on the more than 100 motorcycles he’s collected at home. But a sense of not contributing was gnawing at him, and he decided he still could help the community in some way.
He told a few friends he was looking for something, and pay wasn’t necessarily as important as doing something that made a difference. Jesse Jaeger, the director of development and advocacy at the Pov, offered him a position about a year ago, right after the Pov flooded and had to close for a time. It’s been trial by fire ever since. Olson jokes about not knowing what he was getting into, but it’s clear he takes joy in interacting with the Pov’s guests and staff. He builds relationships while running a tight ship and maintaining rigorous cleaning schedules.
“The hard part is, motivating soldiers is a heck of a lot easier than motivating some of our guests for just a myriad of reasons,” he said. “In general, we use volunteers and guests have chores. By and large most are pretty well-behaved and helpful. But the pressure is on our staff and it’s on mightily on our guests."
He said sometimes, it’s not a happy spot for some of them.
"But conversely, there are happy times for us, too, and sometimes it’s fun and everybody’s in a good mood and moving in the same direction.”
Olson’s regular job duties haven’t stopped either, so he’s still responsible for drywall repair and plumbing problems.
Jaeger said Olson’s help has been instrumental in maintaining order and safety during this critical time.
“He’s just been integral through the whole strategy around keeping the building clean,” Jaeger said. “He used to run remote operating bases with the Army Corps of Engineers, so he has a unique set of skills in a crisis like this. He has an understanding of what needs to happen to keep the facility clean. We feel so lucky to have him in this role, dialing in cleaning protocols right away.”
Jaeger said Olson has the ability to "pull in" guest volunteers to help every day for deep-cleaning high-traffic sections.
“It’s hard work,” Jaeger said. “This is a hard-working building. It sees a lot of people. We are working to serve our core mission, which is to feed and shelter anyone that needs it, and still do it in a way to keep people healthy. Mort is an incredibly important part of that."
Jaeger is glad Olson didn't quit last year.
"His actual first day on the job was the day after the flood last year, so we’ve had his feet to the fire the entire time he’s been here.”
Jaeger noted Olson has worked “pretty much every day” since the pandemic started. On Thursday, the Pov instituted a cap of 98 overnight guests instead of the normal 150 so they can spread beds 6 feet apart.
“People in the community are going to notice the impacts of that,” he said. “There are going to be a lot more people sleeping unsheltered. There’s a camp growing on the Broadway Island that our homeless outreach team is working hard to interact with. There’s going to be a community impact. It’s not an ideal situation and one of the things that’s happened with this pandemic is it’s exposed the issue that homelessness is a crisis in the community and we need to tackle this big issue.”
As for Olson, he’s knocking on wood that the virus so far doesn’t appear to have incubated at the Pov.
“We’re really relieved and I’m afraid to say anything about it because I don’t want to jinx it,” he said. “But I guess in a way we have a lot of people that are already socially distanced. But if it did get started it would be awful. So hopefully we’re going to be spared. We’ll see. We’ve got some time to go yet."
