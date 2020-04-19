Mort Olson works to keep homeless shelter clean during crisis

“The difference between cleaning, say, a hotel ballroom and our building is guests here have everything they own with them,” Olson said.

In ordinary times, missing a few surfaces or corners might be fine for a few days. But it’s not acceptable to Olson during this crisis.

“In the building, it’s daily, multiple times a day, sanitizing over and over again and going through an amazing amount of cleaning products and bleach,” Olson said. “But we’re determined we’re going to keep people safe and ourselves as long as this goes.”

Whatever he’s doing, it’s working. The Pov, despite being a group shelter where scores of people often have to come in close contact, has not yet had a reported positive case of COVID-19, although they have been testing.

Olson joined the U.S. Army nearly 40 years ago and spent 30 years as a military technician. He retired and said he was perfectly content to work on the more than 100 motorcycles he’s collected at home. But a sense of not contributing was gnawing at him, and he decided he still could help the community in some way.