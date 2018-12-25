Alexis Lane sat on a living room couch watching her 2-year-old daughter, Rozaleigh, lay on their carpeted living room floor watching children’s cartoons on YouTube from Lane’s phone.
Lane and her daughter appeared to be settled into their home in Missoula. There was a picture of the two of them on the side table and decorative pillows to accent the couches. A Christmas tree in the corner of the room added an ambient glow and stockings hung on the wall behind their couch.
However, this year is the Lane’s first Christmas in their new home and it’s been a long road to get here.
Lane, a soft-spoken 22-year-old with brown hair pulled back in a bun, said she moved from Butte to Missoula because she wanted a better life for her daughter.
Lane had struggled with addiction since she was 13 years old. But when she had her daughter, she felt like she had a chance at a new life and wanted to make the most of it. She got sober, gave birth and started thinking about her next steps.
Lane moved into Mountain Home, a shelter for young mothers in Missoula who need a place to live. Mountain Home helps moms get back on their feet by providing support staff, counseling and resources to help mothers find jobs, pursue further education, obtain healthcare, find a home and develop a balance with life skills classes.
Lane lived in the group home for 11 months, during which she found work and a community of supportive people.
“They helped me be able to do what I’m doing today,” Lane said, glancing around the home she's had since September. “If something ever happens, at my job or with the house, I always have them. They’re always there for me. That’s really comforting.”
While living in the Mountain Home group house, mothers pay an affordable rent which goes into a savings account they can apply to future housing. They also help find mothers furniture through donations and community partners.
Alysha Goheen Jannotta, Mountain Home’s director of development and planning, said the organization serves 160 moms, or 65 families. About 25 mothers live in the group home or separate apartments above Mountain Home. The remainder are outpatient clients like Lane.
“When we became a licensed mental health center, we were able to serve outpatients and that was really important because it’s nice to get somebody going. But then it can be really isolating and lonely when you’re on your own,” Jannotta said.
Jannotta said the outpatient services are also a way they can help women who may be on their waiting list. At any given time, Jannotta said Mountain Home typically has a waiting list of eight to 12 mothers.
“It’s hard but at least with the outpatient services, we can support people who are waiting for residential care and maybe find them something else that could work for them or find a place until then that could help them,” Jannotta said.
Even after leaving Mountain Home, mothers like Lane have access to continued support through resources, counseling and community events to help meet and get to know other mothers in similar situations.
Lane said she doesn’t have any desire to use anymore. “I feel like I’m finally on this right track,” she said. “I don’t want to mess it up. It feels so good to know I achieved it. Like all this hard work of being good, doing good, it really pays off.”