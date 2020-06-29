Mother Goose Land, Mother Goose Land, where have you gone?

“She Built a Monument to Fantasy” was the headline in late 1962 over an article written by Bitterroot correspondent Bessie K. Monroe.

Monroe posted a firsthand account of Luella (Lou) Greenlee detailing how she and husband Emery partnered with Mr. and Mrs. C.O. Funkhouser to build Mother Goose Land.

A native Canadian, Greenlee said the idea came to her in 1937 and she and Emery began looking around for a place to “fit the scenes that would be part of the plan." She had taught school for six years in Alberta and kindergarten for a couple more in Shelby. That experience and a sense that children's literature failed to spark the imagination “convinced me more than ever that children needed more than they were getting in the way of fantasy," Greenlee said. "More and more there seemed to me to be a lack of things I had known as a child and I kept thinking about it.

"Mother Goose wasn't the thing for children any more, it seemed. Well, for me, it had never lost its charm."

The Greenlees moved to Portland after Shelby and finally, in 1951, to Victor in the Bitterroot Valley. With the Funkhousers they acquired 15 acres in Lolo Canyon and two springs later “Mother Goose Land became the reality the folks of Western Montana now know so well,” Greenlee told Monroe.