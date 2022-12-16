Motor vehicle wrecking business proposed near Missoula airport

The Missoula County commissioners want to tour a motor vehicle salvage facility before they decide on the fate of a new one proposed near the airport.

Commissioners Juanita Vero and Dave Strohmaier weighed the potential impacts of authorizing a new facility at 4365 Whippoorwill Drive during their public meeting Thursday, but they ultimately opted to postpone a decision until Jan. 5.

The facility would require Montana Department of Environmental Quality approval in addition to a green light from the commissioners.

The commissioners are responsible for determining the quality-of-life impacts of the business, while DEQ will look at the environmental effects of the enterprise.

According to two neighbors, including a representative from Missoula International Airport, there are significant concerns about the ways a motor vehicle salvage operation could affect the landowners and wildlife in the area.

“Right now, I’m a hard 'no' on this one,” said Steve Jensen, who owns an automotive repair business nearby.

Jensen cited concerns about the cleanliness of the facility and the property value impacts it could have.

Dan Neuman, who represents the airport, also worried about environmental consequences from adding the facility in that location. In particular, he said those at the airport are concerned about the possibility of attracting waterfowl near the airport.

But the applicant, Justin Quist with Modern Recycling, stressed the facility will be clean and utilize state-of-the-art technology.

Karen Hughes with Planning, Development and Sustainability at the county also explained that the facility would be allowed under both the county’s old and new zoning, although the new zoning would require extra review. She added, however, the county has determined the old zoning would apply in this case, so the facility would be allowed as a permitted use.