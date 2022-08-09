Motorcyclist dies after hitting bear north of Condon

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a black bear on Swan Highway between Condon and Swan Lake Sunday morning.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jim Hawkins, the motorcyclist was riding an early-2000s Harley-Davidson on Montana Highway 83, also called Swan Highway, about 10.6 miles north of Condon in Lake County around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, when a small black bear entered the roadway. The rider, an "older male" from out of state, was unable to avoid the bear and collided with it. The rider was not wearing a helmet and died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Hawkins did not suspect speed or alcohol as factors in the crash. No other vehicles were involved, and the man did not have a passenger.

The bear, Hawkins said, "wandered off into the woods but was located and later dispatched." Officers from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 1 euthanized the bear, he said.

The bear, an approximately 140-pound, 7-year-old adult female, "had a pretty busted up leg, and its back appeared to be pretty injured," according to Dillon Tabish, the communications and educational program manager for FWP Region 1.

Tabish said it's "fairly uncommon" but not unheard of for motorists in Montana to strike bears in a roadway. A few are hit each year on U.S. Highways 93 and 2, although such collisions are less common on Swan Highway, he said. Wildlife on highways, regardless of species, "is something folks should be aware of driving across Montana ... deer, elk, moose, bears, you name it."