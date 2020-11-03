 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies in Missoula crash
editor's pick alert

Motorcyclist dies in Missoula crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency ambulance crash

A 63-year-old man died Monday in a motorcycle crash in Missoula, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was westbound on Cregg Lane at about 2:30 p.m. Monday and struck the north curb. The driver lost control as the motorcycle tipped and slid across the road into the south curb, according to MHP.

Missoula Police are investigating speed as a factor in the crash. 

Monday's death was the 168th on Montana roadways this year.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Inmate's 'COVID-19 pneumonia' death in limbo
406 Politics

Inmate's 'COVID-19 pneumonia' death in limbo

Although the death certificate for a Montana State Prison inmate lists "COVID-19 pneumonia" as a cause of death, state officials are still mulling whether his death will be counted among the state's COVID-19 fatalities.

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News