Motorcyclist dies in Missoula crash

A 63-year-old man died Monday in a motorcycle crash in Missoula, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not yet been released, was westbound on Cregg Lane at about 2:30 p.m. Monday and struck the north curb. The driver lost control as the motorcycle tipped and slid across the road into the south curb, according to MHP.
Missoula Police are investigating speed as a factor in the crash.
Monday's death was the 168th on Montana roadways this year.
